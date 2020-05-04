Twin Cities Shops Offering Curbside Pickup

× Expand photo courtesy of MartinPatrick3 MartinPatrick3's curbside pickup eTuk

*Want to be added to the list? Just email edit@mspmag.com.

Blu Dot: The local furniture brand is shipping to customers with contactless delivery. bludot.com

Bluebird: The 50th & France women's boutique is open for curbside pickup. Just DM or email the shop to coordinate. bluebirdboutique.com

Carousel + Folk: The vintage home shop is offering curbside pickup every Friday from noon–4 P.M., carouselandfolk.com

Common Coast: The St. Paul boutique is open for curbside, and offering free shipping on all orders over $50. shopcommoncoast.com

D.NOLO: Socially-shop the boutique's selection on Instagram and Facebook and receive free shipping or set up a curbside pickup appointment.

Electric Fetus: Beginning Wednesday, May 6, the iconic shop will open for curbside pickup on Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 A.M.–7 P.M. Shop via phone or at electricfetus.com.

The Foundry Home Goods: Curbside pickup available every evening from 5-7 P.M. thefoundryhomegoods.com

Galleria: A number of tenants within the Edina shopping center is now open for curbside. Check out the full list on its website, galleriaedina.com.

General Store of Minnetonka: The gift shop is offering free shipping on all orders as well as curbside pickup daily. generalstoreofminnetonka.com

Jaxon Grey: The men's shop inside D.NOLO is running a series of promos, as well as a "deal of the day." Owner Michael Druskin is also styling clients virtually and doing local deliveries, as part of his try now, buy later program, @jaxongreyofficial.

Julia Moss Designs: Select curbside pickup when placing an order online or set up when shopping via social media with the Wayzata shop. Juliamossdesigns.com

June Resale: Free shipping on all orders as well as curbside pickup available. juneresale.com

Mall of America: Contact-free curbside pickup for select stores, mallofamerica.com

MartinPatrick3: Shop with the Nolo department store virtually via FaceTime, Instagram, or phone, and pick up your order curbside in MP3's alley, where all orders will be waiting in its eTuk. @martinpatrick3.

Mille: The Southwest Mpls. boutique will open its doors for curbside pickup every Friday from 11A.M.–3 P.M. shopmille.com

Parc: The Nolo boutique is now offering curbside pickup on all online orders. Just select "in-store pickup" at checkout, and call or text the shop to schedule. 612-353-4966, parcboutique.com

Patina Stores: The chain of eight Twin Cities stores are open for curbside pickup Monday-Saturday from 10 A.M.–8 P.M. and Sunday 11 A.M.–5 P.M. The shop has also launched a new website with e-commerce capabilities and is accepting orders via phone and social media channels. Patinastores.com

Stephanie's: The Highland Park boutique will open on Tuesday 10:30–2:30, Wednesday 11 A.M.–3 P.M., Thursday 10:30 A.M.–2:30 P.M. and Saturday 10 A.M–3 P.M. for customers to pick up their online orders curbside. stephaniesshop.com

Tare Market: The zero-waste store, is still open for business, as well as offering curbside pickup every day, plus free delivery on Fridays to addresses within 6 miles of the store. thetaremarket.com

Von Maur: The Rosedale Center department store is offering curbside pickup. Just shop online and call 763-204-6966 to place your order. vonmaur.com