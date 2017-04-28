What Your Beauty Pro is Really Thinking

× Expand Illustrations by Jason Schneider Illustrations of salon and spa experiences

Am I supposed to take my pants off?

It was my very first facial—many “laugh lines” ago—and I wasn’t sure what state of undress was standard. It seemed weird to take my pants off just to have my face moisturized, so I didn’t . . . and then regretted it as soon as the lights were dimmed and the blanket went up over my jeans, which suddenly felt enormously bulky. The esthetician delicately plucked my socks to wrap my feet in warm towels. Wait! Wait! No one told me a facial is a head-to-toe experience. Do over, I wanted to scream, but I was too embarrassed. So I stayed still—awkward and overheating under blankets and denim, and feeling a bit claustrophobic with both my face and feet wrapped up.

I should have just asked when the front desk host handed me the robe. Then again, she could have told me. On a mission to eradicate the awkwardness that sometimes plagues salon and spa relationships, I asked the questions. The pros were only too happy to offer these tips and insights.

Get as naked as you like, but don’t touch that sheet. (Fig. 1) “We encourage each guest to undress to their comfort level and enjoy lounging in a spa robe,” says Pam Margolis, owner of Ivy Spa Club. Underwear, no underwear, what you wear under the sheets on the spa table is your call. But get this: “Unfortunately some guests try to remove the sheets during their service,” Margolis says. “We put the sheet back on the guest and tuck it in firmly. If it happens again, their service is done!”

“Take your time” means a minute or two. Ever wondered what would happen if you rolled over and went to sleep when the massage therapist left the room? They’d knock. “If after five minutes a guest has not come out of the room, we will check to make sure they’re OK and haven’t fallen asleep again,” Margolis says. Typically, there’s just 10 minutes between services. Of course, you could ask if another appointment follows yours. “If we don’t need the room, we’ll let them sleep,” says Jon Charles, who owns eponymous salons in Uptown and Wayzata.

They know when we cheat. Don’t bother with the line about how you just gave yourself a bang trim or got caught out of town with gray roots and tried some drugstore damage control. Your regular stylist knows when another professional has been up in your hair. Best to fess up. “No judging,” says Charlie Brackney Love, co-founder and creative director of HAUS Salon in Minneapolis. That goes for switching stylists within the same salon, too, Brackney Love adds. “Sometimes, you just need a different set of eyes to see a new style for yourself. We understand.” You’re not fooling anyone when you try to schedule with someone new on your regular person’s day off—stylists talk, and they see each other’s appointment calendars.

Don’t be a bobble head. (Fig. 2) No stylist will think you’re rude for not looking him in the eye while speaking. In fact, moving your head makes them crazy! “There are clients who just can’t talk in the mirror. They’re constantly turning around,” says Anthony Sorensen, master stylist at Juut Salonspa in Edina. “Hold still!” Seriously, folks. Sharp objects.

Speak up. The client wanted to try balayage (a hair color technique that involves painting highlights) and was disappointed when her hair turned out darker than expected. Rather than telling Charles, her colorist, she stewed about it for a week and then called the front desk to complain. “I’m a big boy,” Charles says. “I don’t like the idea of you sitting around not liking your hair. I would have foiled it on the spot to lighten it up.”

Be honest when you book your appointment. (Fig. 3) If your hair is very long or very thick, say so when you make an appointment so proper time can be allotted. It’s just common courtesy.

Don’t wear a turtleneck. (Fig. 4) You know what makes stylists roll their eyes behind our backs? Wearing a bulky sweater to a haircut. “It’s difficult to work around,” Sorensen says.

Tip everyone. The idea that you don’t tip a stylist if he owns the salon is a bit antiquated, the pros say. Tip based on service, not title. Charles, a salon owner, says about 80 percent of his clients tip him. But he adds, “I’ve never judged. I care about long-term relationships.” Stylists don’t tend to pool tips, so if an apprentice washes or dries your hair, it’s nice to slip that person a few bucks as well.

Text over talking. Regardless of how accommodating your stylist hasbeen in the past, talking on the phoneduring a salon service is disruptive. Butfeel free to text. “The time is yours,” Brackney Love says. “Use it how you like.” (Within reason.)