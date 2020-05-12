What the Future of Salons Looks Like

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams HAUS Salon North Loop

As local salon chairs remain vacant, owners are adapting to the needs of the modern climate to safely reopen amid the COVID-19 outbreak—and once that day comes, clients will have a new experience.

Since shuttering their doors in March, hair gods David Wagner (Juut Salon Spa), Erin Zosel (Sloane's Beauty Bar), Jon Charles (Jon Charles Salon), and Jessica Reipke and Charlie Brackney Love (HAUS Salon) have been hard at work planning for the future. And all reported that they feel more than prepared to safely reopen once Gov. Tim Walz' Stay at Home order has been lifted.

“We’re already licensed in sanitation and infectious disease and have the baseline of standards," says Sloane's Beauty Bar owner Erin Zosel. Zosel also reported that nearly her entire team of independent contractors are ready to slowly transition back to work. For now, she's planning to partially reopen her two salons on May 18. "I need to give those who want and are ready to come back that option," she says.

HAUS Salon co-owner and director Jessica Reipke also feels that the current sanitation groundwork has already been laid. "Now it's up to us to take it the two, three, or four steps further." Reipke and her partner, Charlie Brackney Love hope to reopen the doors to HAUS' three locations (S. Mpls., Northeast, and North Loop) on June 1.

Going Contactless

According to the owners we spoke to, it seems the salon waiting room may be a thing of the past.

To allow stylists the ability to perform a complete station sanitation—and avoid over-crowded waiting areas—many salons will ask clients to check in for services via phone and wait in their cars until called in. Wayzata salon Jon Charles has even reconfigured its space to better accommodate waiting clients, including a new outdoor patio for warm-weather days.

"It’s hard to imagine a salon without hugging, says David Wagner, founder of Juut Salon Spas. "But we’re saying safety is the new luxury."

In addition, a number of salons will no longer handle physical payment. Instead, transactions will be processed virtually. Take Juut for instance, which is launching a new app that allows for touch-free check-in and retail purchases.

Medical-Grade Sanitation

Jon Charles and Juut and are among the salons that have installed personal protective plexiglass panels in-between checkout counters, shampoo bowls, and individual stations. Charles has also purchased a commercial grade washer and dryer for maximum towel cleaning.

“I’m opening my salon like I would a dental office,” says owner Jon Charles. “I figured it’d be easier to go that way and do too much than the opposite.”

Over at Sloane’s, the beverage stations have been converted into hand-washing sites for clients to use upon entering. For the time being, all Sloane’s and Juut employees will have their temperatures taken daily to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

A Socially-Distant Salon

Inside many salons, clients will also notice a reduced capacity. To keep with the required six foot social-distancing rule, owners must reduce the number of employees allowed in a space at one time.

For Juut and Sloane’s, that means limiting capacity by filling only every other chair until further notice. For now, Sloane’s will reopen with extended hours (now open seven days a week). Its stylists will be assigned a six-hour shift to ensure everyone is properly distanced.

According to Wagner, Juut locations typically operate 60-65 hours a week, but he expects expanded hours—more like 70-85—to give his staff flexibility. "It's kind of a jigsaw puzzle at this point," he says. "We hope this flexibility can help accommodate staff members juggling other factors such as childcare or a change in their spouse's schedule." Juut will also offer special, limited hours for seniors and other high-risk individuals.

HAUS expects to see its family of locations reopen at a 50 percent capacity in order to be able to maintain proper distancing.

"I think the new salon is going to be a wonderful, beautiful place," says Jon Charles, whose 1,710 square-foot salon will reopen with seven stations instead of 14. "The new Jon Charles Salon will be more of a white glove, high-end experience that allows us the ability to connect with our clients even more than before."

Mask Up!

Hair salons are also upping their personal protective equipment (PPE) requirements, which means that everyone in the building is required to don a face mask. Stylists and colorists at Jon Charles will be required to wear two masks when shampooing—a cloth mask and a protective shield. At HAUS, to avoid transmission of COVID-19 and discourage staff from touching their faces, all employees will be asked to wear their hair up.

Modified Menus

Strict PPE requirements lend an issue to those salons that offer face-to-face contact services. Both Juut and HAUS will temporarily eliminate services that require mask removal—including massages, facials and lower facial waxing. “I don’t see that changing until this is behind us," says Wagner.

Jon Charles has removed its waxing services indefinitely. The same goes for Charles' MartinPatrick3 barbershop, Marty's, which will no longer offer shaves and beard trims. "We've always concentrated on a few things and do them well," says Charles. "But now we are tightening that even more. If I can’t 100 percent ensure the quality and safety of a service, I won't offer it."

Even hair services will feel different. To some, the salon experience may feel a bit more transactional and outcome-focused (like most of our retail exchanges as of late). Think: Get your grey covered and get the heck out.

To avoid blowing air around the salon, HAUS and a select number of stylists at Sloane's have chosen to eliminate blow dries for the foreseeable future. In addition, blow dries can extend an appointment 40 minutes to an hour, so forgoing that portion of the service allows the salons to get clients in and out more quickly.

"It’s never been our goal to churn and burn, but I don’t think clients are going to want to spend a ton of time in our salons, either," says HAUS' Reipke.

HAUS' clients will be asked to come in with clean, dry hair, and most hair will be cut without a salon wash. Its team will lean on techniques like iron styling (for dry cuts), and scrunch styling, twisting and air drying (for color clients). Plus, some additional perks including the option to leave with a deep-conditioning mask. "We still want to offer that extra salon polish," says Brackney Love. "We’re tapping our creativity in new ways to try and make it as luxurious as we can while taking away some of the amenities of the service in order to maintain new safety standards."

Of course the next question: are clients ready to return to the salons?

According to these owners, the answer is yes.

"My guess is that 2 percent of people decide to go do their own services," says Charles. "While in lockdown, they probably figured out hey, I can do these things myself!"

But Charles also reported that he's speaking to his clients now more than ever—and not just about their desperate need of root coverage. He's receiving thoughtful, hand-written notes attached to hand sanitizer bottles, and even blank checks.

Sloane's, Jon Charles, and HAUS were among the many salons that launched prepaid-service and gift card campaigns for their clientele to show support for their out-of-work stylists. Though gift card and retail purchases can't undo the damages done by the mandated closures, all were blown away by the response.

"Our clients just came out of the woodwork to do everything that they could to make sure that our stylists and our business were going to be O.K.,” says Brackney Love. "With every turn, people have shown major support for us."

When it comes to comfort levels, people live on all parts of the spectrum. But according to these salon pros, those who are ready to come in will feel at ease when they see how everything's going to work.

"I think it’s time to give people a piece of normalcy back," says Zosel. “Instead of calling it the new normal, I’ve heard people calling it the now normal, which I love. This is all temporary, and we will get back, but for now we have to get one foot in the door so we can make the adjustments that we need to safely serve our clients.”

