What if Mall of America Didn't Exist?

A few weeks after Mall of America opened in August 1992, Minneapolis-based writer Neal Karlen penned a piece that was splashed across the cover of The New York Times Style section. The headline: “The Mall That Ate Minnesota.” Karlen painted a bleak picture of bland, oversaturated consumerism, and suggested the $650 million behemoth would be the cultural, if not financial, undoing of the Twin Cities. He cited figures of the decreasing time Americans were spending at the mall, and this was 15 years before the iPhone. He quoted analysts who declared the mall was doomed to fail.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so wrong,” Karlen admits now. Mall of America still makes him uncomfortable—a place he goes only when his New York editors want him to take a “pulse” of the Midwest, and inevitably he loses his car in its 13,408-space ramp. But the mall’s ability to draw people, business, and attention is something he can’t deny. “I must have called 10 Wall Street analysts (in 1992), and it was astonishing how not one of the experts said this model can possibly work.”

Well, it did.

And Karlen would likely have significantly fewer New York Times clips had it not. You’ve probably heard the numbers MOA loves to tout: 40 million annual visitors. Nearly $2 billion in annual economic impact for the state of Minnesota. The mall alone represents 10 percent of Bloomington’s tax base. It is the driving force behind hotel growth along I-494—Bloomington adds 155 new hotel rooms on average each year, for a current total of 9,100. It’s the reason the Light Rail extended past the airport, prompting the Bloomington Central Station development, which includes condos, offices, and more retail. When the mall opened, total visitors to the region jumped by 7 million annually, and that number has only continued to climb, says Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis.

And while there are probably tourists who come and never leave the mall—especially now that two hotels are connected to it—many do tear themselves away from the Log Chute ride and Build-A-Bear to experience the Twin Cities’ many parks, museums, theaters, and neighborhoods. Business experts agree the Twin Cities would see far less convention business and international tourism without the Mall of America. Some believe we wouldn’t have landed a major winter event like the Super Bowl without it. “It provides that one-two punch—the cities are the gateway, and the mall is a fun thing to do,” says retail consultant Rick Atherton.

More nuanced and perhaps less considered by the average visitor is MOA’s impact on shopping mall design and the blending of retail and entertainment that has become essential to a shopping center’s survival. Twenty-five years ago, it was novel to find the Gap and an aquarium in the same building. Now, as malls nationwide struggle to repurpose the massive amounts of space left behind by the likes of Sam Goody, the Limited, and bankrupt department stores, they’re desperate to recreate MOA’s formula. Currently, entertainment accounts for 30 percent of MOA’s space. Attractions like Crayola Experience and Smaaash, the new interactive arcade and go-kart track, will continue to gain on retail in the coming years until the mix is about 50-50, says Don Ghermezian, CEO of Triple Five Group, which owns MOA. His father, Eskander Ghermezian, was the mall visionary, along with his three brothers. “We are big believers that you need to build a gathering place, and, ultimately, people will shop. My father had that vision before anybody ever knew there was going to be a problem with retail.”

That “problem” is now being called the “retail apocalypse.” Thousands of stores have already closed across the U.S. this year, and the trend will continue. It changes the old narrative of MOA as the killer of retail on Nicollet Mall and in downtown St. Paul. Would the downtowns still have department stores if not for Mall of America? With Macy’s closing 100 stores nationwide this year, it seems unlikely. Even Steve Cramer, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Minneapolis Downtown Improvement District, admits MOA is only one factor in Nicollet Mall’s struggles, “and probably not even the most important one during a time of shifting consumer preferences and a move to online shopping.”

Cramer believes the city sold itself short when Mall of America rolled in. The mall actually challenged the city to try harder—to create new green spaces, new sports arenas, condos, and grocery stores. To put on a winter parade and, eventually, create a new winter festival.

“Twenty-five years ago, the Mall of America truly seemed like an existential threat to the vibrancy of downtown. Flash-forward 25 years, and downtown is thriving in most ways. It is the economic hub and identity of a dynamic regional economy,” Cramer says. “So 25 years later, my basic conclusion is the mall and downtown complement one another and both contribute to the sense that Minneapolis-St. Paul punches above our weight in many respects.”

Former Minneapolis mayor R.T. Rybak, now CEO and president of the Minneapolis Foundation, is less forgiving. “The mall created a real tourist attraction that brought dollars into the community,” he acknowledges. “The trade-off was losing retail vitality in two downtowns, on main streets, and in smaller midsize cities within 100 miles.”

Meanwhile, Rosedale Center is amid expansion to add Von Maur department store, and Southdale Center—the original enclosed mall—is finally beginning to look like the mixed-use community its creator Victor Gruen originally envisioned, with new condos just outside the mall, a hotel under construction, Life Time Fitness taking the JCPenney space, and a Hennepin County Service Center in the mall.

Without MOA, retail expert Mary Van Note of Ginger Consulting says it’s likely the urban core would have lost retailers more slowly, and new retailers would have been more apt to open at the ’Dales. But there would be fewer concept stores and attractions like American Girl and FlyOver America, a flight simulation ride, which—let’s face it—aren’t choosing the Twin Cities; they’re coming to be part of one of the top tourist attractions in the country. We might never have landed Zara.

And maybe that would be OK, but for local businesses, Mall of America presents a unique opportunity. “You’re on a global stage, dealing with people from all over the world,” says Patric Richardson, who moved his Mona Williams boutique from Northeast to MOA. “I thought my store was really good, but being next to the kind of retailers you find at Mall of America, you can’t help but learn and try to keep up. It’s made my store stronger.”

Without MOA, the Twin Cities would get far fewer boy band visits—hard to imagine ’N Sync or One Direction crooning their way through Eden Prairie Center. (Who needs ’em, you say? Well, the stores. Popular performers and authors routinely attract thousands to the mall, resulting in sales of books, CDs, and many Venti lattes.)

Were it not for MOA’s Chapel of Love, courthouses would be besieged by wedding ceremonies. Families would be housebound (or more creative?) on inclement days. Senior citizens would be less fit without the mall’s nearly four miles of corridors to walk, for free, every morning. Minnesota would most certainly have fewer tourists in the winter.

“The mall is known worldwide,” says former Governor Arne Carlson, who was in office at the time it opened. “What would you prefer people talked about—the weather in February?”

Senator Amy Klobuchar says she’s glad we don’t have to imagine Minnesota without Mall of America. “Because where would we be without the amusement park rides and the Chapel of Love and all those Legos? Families from across the country have traveled to Minnesota to make special memories at Mall of America, and that’s a good thing.”