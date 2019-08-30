West Elm Is Coming to North Loop

× Expand photo courtesy of North Loop Association

That's right, another popular national store is coming to the buzzing Minneapolis 'hood.

West Elm, a modern home furnishings chain, will open its second Minnesota location at Second & Second, a mixed-use building that will feature luxury apartments and ground floor retail. The 11,000 square foot North Loop store is slated to open February 2020.

As for the rumored West Elm Hotel? Those plans aren't as clear. According to the North Loop neighborhood's website, the leasing documents label the area where the hotel was originally going to be built as home to a “boutique hotel” coming soon in the future.

128 N. 2nd St., Mpls.