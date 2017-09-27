Wayzata's 44 North Introduces Retail With a Side of Girl Talk

Shopping beyond preppy in Wayzata.

by

We all know those people who attract a party, wherever they are. Their homes invite spontaneous gathering and liberal lingering. Think of 44 North as the boutique version of that social phenomenon. Owners Molly Kleiman and Jodi Coughlin have a knack for making people feel welcome—whether they’ve just come to pet the loveable shop dog Finnegan, enjoy a glass of Prosecco with a side of girl talk, or actually try on a dress.

The two share a background in retail and design, and they knew that launching a neighborhood store in Wayzata would require more than good taste. “We want to bring people together,” Kleiman says. Even their store name reflects a sense of place: specifically, Wayzata’s location on the 44th parallel.

The in-store beauty bar is a key part of making the shop, which is the closest to the new Hotel Landing in Wayzata’s new Promenade development, a gathering spot. Beginning this fall, 44 North will offer in-store events with makeup artists, skin care pros, and other wellness gurus. Watch for Ladies’ Nights and Scotch tastings. Kleiman and Coughlin also hope to use their space for after-hours fundraisers and community gatherings

But more than special events, Kleiman and Coughlin—who are in the store most every day—share a hairstylist’s ability to get people talking. “We really like to hear stories,” Coughlin says.

You can’t get that by shopping online, they point out. “We wanted to bring a different perspective to lakeside living,” Kleiman says. “The Nantucket look is already covered in our area. We’re taking a more modern approach.” That includes form-fitting Rebecca Vallance dresses with luxe details (“great for a fancy cocktail party, but you could also throw on a leather jacket to make it really cool,” Kleiman suggests) and cropped denim by under-the-radar brand McGuire. Customers seem to share Kleiman and Coughlin’s love of structured blazers by Smyth. When the last of the double-breasted navy and pink style sold, “I cried a little,” Coughlin confesses.

Of course you might be able to find some of the brands they carry online . . .but would you? The magic of a destination boutique is the curated mix that inspires women to think beyond stripes and stretchy black pants. (A glass of bubbly helps, too.)

823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com