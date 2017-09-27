Wayzata's 44 North Introduces Retail With a Side of Girl Talk

× Expand 44 North store owners Molly Kleinman and Jodi Coughlin From beauty bar to bar cart, store owners Molly Kleiman (left) and Jodi Coughlin designed 44 North for lingering.

We all know those people who attract a party, wherever they are. Their homes invite spontaneous gathering and liberal lingering. Think of 44 North as the boutique version of that social phenomenon. Owners Molly Kleiman and Jodi Coughlin have a knack for making people feel welcome—whether they’ve just come to pet the loveable shop dog Finnegan, enjoy a glass of Prosecco with a side of girl talk, or actually try on a dress.

The two share a background in retail and design, and they knew that launching a neighborhood store in Wayzata would require more than good taste. “We want to bring people together,” Kleiman says. Even their store name reflects a sense of place: specifically, Wayzata’s location on the 44th parallel.

The in-store beauty bar is a key part of making the shop, which is the closest to the new Hotel Landing in Wayzata’s new Promenade development, a gathering spot. Beginning this fall, 44 North will offer in-store events with makeup artists, skin care pros, and other wellness gurus. Watch for Ladies’ Nights and Scotch tastings. Kleiman and Coughlin also hope to use their space for after-hours fundraisers and community gatherings

But more than special events, Kleiman and Coughlin—who are in the store most every day—share a hairstylist’s ability to get people talking. “We really like to hear stories,” Coughlin says.

You can’t get that by shopping online, they point out. “We wanted to bring a different perspective to lakeside living,” Kleiman says. “The Nantucket look is already covered in our area. We’re taking a more modern approach.” That includes form-fitting Rebecca Vallance dresses with luxe details (“great for a fancy cocktail party, but you could also throw on a leather jacket to make it really cool,” Kleiman suggests) and cropped denim by under-the-radar brand McGuire. Customers seem to share Kleiman and Coughlin’s love of structured blazers by Smyth. When the last of the double-breasted navy and pink style sold, “I cried a little,” Coughlin confesses.

Of course you might be able to find some of the brands they carry online . . .but would you? The magic of a destination boutique is the curated mix that inspires women to think beyond stripes and stretchy black pants. (A glass of bubbly helps, too.)

823 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-0440, 44northboutique.com