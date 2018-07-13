Askov Finlayson Announces Growth Plans After Warby Parker's Departure

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams Askov Askov Finlayson store in Minneapolis

After three years of selling trendy, affordable specs out of its mini-showroom within Askov Finlayson, direct-to-consumer eyewear brand Warby Parker proved its concept in the Twin Cities market. A few weeks back, the New York-based company announced its departure from the men’s retailer to open a larger, solo retail store in the North Loop.

So what does this mean for the men’s retail store? Askov’s owner Eric Dayton has revealed plans to expand the shop and introduce a new wholesaling strategy for the apparel line. “We’ve been diving deep into options and partners that more closely align with our sustainability-focused model,” says Erin Kincheloe, Askov Finalyson’s Marketing & Communications Manager.

Dayton and his team recently hired Devin O’Brien, founder of cycling brand Search and State, to help grow its wholesale and distribution business. Already, Askov’s products have launched on outdoors-inspired Huckberry.com—the store’s new, exclusive online partner. The retailer confirms its plans to head into speciality stores as well, but Dayton emphasizes that they are "choosing quality over quantity."

Another new team addition, Chris Windham, a former Under Armour designer who brings extensive technical design and materials experience to Askov, will help extend the brand’s product offerings (hint: we can expect to see Askov Finlayson-branded outerwear).

“As we grow as an outdoor brand, we’re thrilled to work toward offering pieces that function in the kind of ways we need for living up here—warm when we need it, comfortable for active wear, and always staying true to high quality design,” says Kincheloe.

July 29 will mark Warby Parker’s final day at Askov Finlayson. The new storefront—located just a few blocks away from Askov Finlayson on Washington Ave.—is already under construction. After Warby’s departure, Askov will close for a remodel expected to last a couple of weeks. The new 1,800-square-foot store will reopen with some of Windham’s new designs on the floor. “The big focus when we reopen is leading with our own product,” says Dayton. “Askov Finlayson will continue to sell other brands, but with diminishing attention. With Warby Parker moving out, it completes our transition to becoming the flagship location for our clothing company.”

In the coming weeks, the retailer is planning a few free, off-site experiential events—including a canoe excursion—to take place during the short store closure.

