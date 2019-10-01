Where to Shop for the Best of the Best in Vintage

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Vintage Manolo Blahniks Visit Mona Williams and you could snag a pair of Manolo Blahniks for $125. This pair was designed in 2005, around the time Sex and the City’s Manolo-loving Carrie Bradshaw put the brand on the map. Cost back then: $725. Mall of America, 952-854-1228

When it comes to fashion, vintage has become something of its own movement. It seems the most coveted wardrobes come together over time, assembled out of old classics and new trends. Luckily, our standout vintage apparel scene makes it easy to level up any look. Consider this guide your map to buried, très chic treasure in search of a new closet. After all, there’s nothing like the feeling of striking serious style gold.

What constitutes “vintage”? The general rule of thumb: If an item is at least 20 years old, it’s vintage. However, many local vintage enthusiasts believe that rule to be limiting. According to Patric Richardson, former Nordstrom designer apparel manager and current owner of Mona Williams, “there are iconic pieces that at even a few years old—like a Gucci handbag—can, and should, be called vintage.”

For more upscale brands (Chanel, Fendi) or contemporary fast-fashion lines, make regular trips to highly curated resale shops Fashion Avenue (Wayzata and 50th & France) and June (3406 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.). Menswear Market (3730 Chicago Ave., Mpls.), a Powderhorn neighborhood newcomer, offers a mix of discounted designer pieces and recent vintage.

Created by the team behind Minneapolis Craft Market, Minneapolis Vintage Market is a monthly rotating mobile marketplace dedicated to bringing premium vintage from various local collectors under one roof. Join heavy hitters in the local vintage scene—Moth Oddities, Tandem Vintage—at the next market on October 13 at Machine Shop.

Don’t look past The Golden Pearl Vintage (507A Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls.) and its stock of merchandise spanning the ’20s to the ’90s—from art deco lace to glittery party dresses. While the store may be newer to the vintage retail scene, Golden Pearl Vintage owner Audra Frizzell spent more than a decade styling and working behind the counter at Via’s Vintage. Then hop to St. Paul and scour the styles at Lula Vintage Wear (1587 Selby Ave., St. Paul). Tip: Keep your eyes peeled for dresses—owner Hayley Bush’s sweet spot.

New to the vintage game? Start at iconic Via’s Vintage (2408 Hennepin Ave. S., Mpls.)—some items date as far back as the Victorian era. Then try LynLake’s Corner Store Vintage (900 W. Lake St., Mpls.) for a dose of western–meets–rock ’n’ roll (think: moto jackets and cowboy boots).