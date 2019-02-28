Vineyard Vines Is Coming to Target

× Expand Image courtesy of Target Vineyard Vines for Target

Today, Target announced its next brand collaboration just in-time for the longer, warmer weather days we're longing for: a limited-edition collection with vineyard vines. Inspired by brothers Shep and Ian Murray's summers spent on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, the American lifestyle apparel brand is known for its colorful, preppy gear stamped with the iconic pink whale logo.

The vineyard vines for Target collection is inspired by and designed for "the ultimate summer gathering, where everyone's invited." The collection will include over 300 products, spanning men's, women's and children's fashion, home decor, pet supplies, and more. Several items within the collection—tableware, games and outdoor goods—will be new to the vineyard vines brand. Prices will range from $2–$120 with most items under $35.

"We look forward to testing out new product categories and ultimately spreading our message of ‘Every day should feel this good’ in a new and fun way," says Shep Murray, CEO and co-founder of vineyard vines.

Currently, the Connecticut-based brand has over 100 standalone stores (including one in Galleria Edina) and is sold in more than 600 specialty and department stores across the U.S. According to Ian Murray, CEO and co-founder of vineyard vines, its partnership with Target allows them to share the brand with more people than ever before.

“We worked closely with the vineyard vines team to create a collection of well-designed, affordable items that are meant to bring people together, whether it’s for a shared meal with friends or a family trip to the beach," says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target.

Through the collaboration, to continue with the message of bringing people together, Target and vineyard vines will give back to Camp Southern Ground—a camp founded by country music star Zac Brown that supports children and veterans—to assist with operations, and provide scholarships and products for the 2019 summer season.

The full collection will be available in stores and online beginning Saturday, May 18.