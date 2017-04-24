× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Valise Boutique + Apothecary in St. Paul Angel Chandler created her dream store in St. Paul (far left). Complete your new look with a smart assortment of shoes, scarves, and leather bags (bottom right).

Albert Street is an unassuming residential block that no one outside of the Mac-Groveland neighborhood is likely to know. On the corner closest to St. Clair Avenue is where you’ll find Valise Boutique + Apothecary—the most surprising store to open in St. Paul since Idun—not only because of its unlikely location, but because of its quiet yet confident sense of chic.

Proprietor and neighborhood resident Angel Chandler wanted a creative outlet. A mother of four (all under 10!), she’s worked in commercial real estate for nearly 20 years. What she lacks in retail experience she makes up for with impeccable taste—a keen eye for classic style with a modern twist—and an instinct for good service.

“I think a lot of women in the area aren’t dressed the way they want to be because they can’t find what they want,” Chandler says. “This is a safe place to come and be the woman you’ve always wanted to be.”

The racks are dotted with timeless dresses and feminine blouses by Luisa Cerano, Raffaello Rossi, Pomandère, and other labels you won’t find elsewhere in town. It’s obvious Chandler has spent time in the pants she sells: a focused selection of figure-skimming trousers and jeans. Valise is all about classics that feel worth the investment.

Chandler is just as discriminating when it comes to the apothecary side of the store. She says she tried more than 25 brands—enlisting girlfriends as guinea pigs—before zeroing in on a small group of luxe products that really work, from chemical-free makeup to creams that reverse signs of aging.

Valise is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm. Mondays are reserved for private appointments, and those slots tend to fill up. “Our clientele likes to be catered to,” says Chandler. And she’s only too happy to oblige. 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul, 612-749-5029, valiseboutique.com