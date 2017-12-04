Six of the Best Ski Retailers in the Twin Cities

× Expand Ski Retailers

What Minnesota lacks in elevation, we make up for in style. The Twin Cities supports a few specialty ski retailers that offer expert advice along with top brands for both the slopes and the chalet. Here are six of the best.

Trail Mark

The arrival of The North Face store right across the hall in the mall hasn’t hurt this 25-year-old independent retailer. Trail Mark stays a step ahead of the trend, curating active outerwear from top brands including Arc’teryx, Patagonia, Parajumpers, and Kuhl. Galleria, 952-929-1950, trailmarkgalleria.com

Hoigaard’s

Outfitting skiers for more than 100 years. Although Vail now owns the store, the family atmosphere remains, with employees who treat fitting ski boots like an art. Find apparel, both technical and casual, from Helly Hansen, Spyder, Marmot, and others. 5425 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-929-1351, hoigaards.com

Sun & Slope

Owners Robin and Jim McWethy know skiing. Jim ran Sports Hut and Skijammers ski school for many years before opening this Wayzata boutique, which specializes in fashion and performance apparel for the family, from Bogner, Helly Hansen, Obermeyer, and more. 701 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-873-7282, sunandslope.com

Gear West/Gear West Adrenaline

Gear West offers the largest selection of XC skis and equipment in the U.S. Its alpine and boarding gear is nearly as expansive. But the biggest draw is the staff’s knowledge of the sport, from fit to function. 1786 Wayzata Blvd. W., Long Lake, 877-473-4327, gearwest.com

Midwest Mountaineering

For 47 years, this local retailer has outfitted outdoor enthusiasts for climbing, paddling, and, of course, skiing. Performance brands include jackets by Swix and Craft and gear from Fischer and Salomon. Too pricey? Head upstairs to Thrifty Outfitters for great deals. 309 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., 612-339-3433, midwestmtn.com

Joe’s Sporting Goods

This family-owned outdoors superstore has been selling ski equipment and apparel since 1963. The assortment is extensive. Need poles, goggles, a ski-boot bag? Look no further. For outerwear, Dakine, Simms, and Obermeyer are among the top brands. 33 E. Co. Rd. B, St. Paul, 651-209-7800, joessportinggoods.com