Twin Cities Shops Prepare Reopening Plans

Gov. Tim Walz’ surprised us all yesterday and announced non-essential retail stores can reopen on Monday. Now, many local shops are putting the finishing touches on preparedness plans, setting out the sanitizer, gloves and masks for their customers to safely shop IRL again. And while it's no surprise that the overall consensus is "we're ready to rock and roll!" once #StayHomeMN is lifted—some will take a bit more time.

44th and France Boutique Serge and Jane has been working on its three-page "Covid Preparedness Plan" for weeks. Today, a “cliff notes” version went up on its front door for customers to take note of. Owners Jamie and Casey Carl plan to keep capacity reduced to two shoppers at one time. According to Jamie, their staff will take a more hands-off approach to helping customers.

“It’s going to be hard and totally out of character for us,” says Carl. “But we’re going to take the customer’s lead in order to help guarantee that they are safe. It’s our responsibility to let them shop how they want. We’ll be behind the cash wrap unless someone needs us.”

Serge and Jane’s neighbor, Bean + Ro, will also open on Monday, but with limited hours. The gift shop will add appointment shopping (10 A.M.–12 P.M.) for seniors and high-risk shoppers. “We will be learning our ‘for now normal’ with you,” Bean + Ro said in an Instagram post. “But we will be open—and smiling even if you can’t see it under our masks.”

Other Edina boutiques like Grethen House, Pink Door, and Bumbershute will also open, as well as locally-owned Galleria Edina tenants Dugo and Roe Wolfe (more about malls' reopening plans via our sister publication, Twin Cities Business).

Over in North Loop, men’s retailer Jaxon Grey and neighbor Statement Boutique are ready to welcome in-person shopping, but both will continue offering curbside pickup. Also available via Jaxon Grey is its free, local delivery and “pay for what you keep” at-home try on service for customers to continue shopping virtually and at a distance.

“We are at the size where we can perfectly regulate this,” says Statement owner Molly Blanski, who's on a mission to let her shoppers know that #StatementBoutiqueCares—a sign that hangs on the shop's front door. “I just hope people don’t ruin it for others.” Blanski has also pivoted to a completely contactless payment system.

Excelsior’s GRAY Home + Lifestyle and Brightwater Clothing Co. will reopen on Monday. Brightwater Owner Bill Damberg has been working on “Safe and Open”, a campaign created by a collaboration of businesses from the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, the City of Excelsior and the Excelsior Downtown Retailer Reopening Committee. The campaign is designed to market the reopening of businesses as well as provide safety guidelines for each business to agree to abide by, including:

Hand sanitizer stations will be available for each customer at the entry of the shop

Shop employees will wear masks upon request

Reduced occupancy to encourage social distancing

Maintain social distancing at all times

Fitting rooms sanitized after each use

After an article of clothing has been tried on it will be sanitized and/or quarantined for 24 hours

“This is a way we can collectively work together and present a unified protocol that will make shoppers feel safe and welcomed in Excelsior,” says Damberg.

But some shops are choosing to stick with online and curbside services for the time being, including St. Paul women's boutique IDUN, Excelsior's Golden Rule Gallery and South Minneapolis' Mille and The Foundry Home Goods, which plans to take it slow in order to do it right.

“I don’t feel even close to ready for so many reasons—our collective health being first and foremost,” says Golden Rule owner Erin Kate Duininck in an Instagram post. “I don’t want a half-hearted attempt at Golden Rule and until I can figure out how to create a beautiful and thoughtful in-person experience in this new era, I don’t feel great about reopening. I know this will come as a disappointment to many of you who have been asking when you can shop in person again, and I apologize, thank you for your loyalty and assure that it saddens me not to se your faces."

Kristie Case, owner of Teeny Bee Boutique in St. Paul, posted a video to the shop's Instagram story the day after the Gov.'s announcement confessing that she "had so many feelings" about being able to reopen and putting a plan in place to ensure the store is safe for customers to shop and the staff to work in. "I think a lot of other business owners—and people—are probably feeling the same way," says Case. "It's heavy."

Others are testing the waters before making a decision, including Uptown resale boutique June. “I’m still trying to digest it,” says owner Daune Stinson. For the first week, Stinson will open by appointment only (via DM, phone call or text). While curbside and Instagram sales have helped June, they aren’t enough to survive. Stinson reported she is eager to buy and fill the racks with clothes after a slower-than-normal Spring—her typical busy season.

“I’ve been O.K. waiting it out and I’m O.K. going slow,” says Stinson. For sellers, Stinson requires freshly-cleaned and steamed items in a closed tub or sealed dress bag. She plans to let items sit in quarantine for 48 hours before opening and buying anything for the shop.

Across the board, the stores we spoke with that plan to reopen report plans to strongly encourage hand sanitizer and masks (many plan to provide masks at the door or make them available for purchase) and will perform a complete sterilization of dressing rooms before and after customers. As for tried-on and returned clothing? All will be steamed and set aside in quarantine for 24 hours before going back on the racks.

“I was worried it wasn’t going to happen," says Brightwater's Bill Damberg about Gov. Walz' announcement. "It’s not fair that we couldn't be open but the big guys could. We were in a position to have a much safer and stronger protocol for safety than the big boxes. I of course don't want to see this virus spread, but I believe we can work together intelligently to offer safe shopping.”