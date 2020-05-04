Twin Cities Shops Offering Curbside Pickup

With the governor's modified stay at home order now in effect, local shops have partially reopened to offer curbside pickup and contactless delivery services for customers to safely shop while practicing social distancing.

*Want to be added to the list? Just email edit@mspmag.com. 

Blu Dot: The local furniture brand is shipping to customers with contactless delivery. bludot.com

Bluebird: The 50th & France women's boutique is open for curbside pickup. Just DM or email the shop to coordinate. bluebirdboutique.com

Carousel + Folk: The vintage home shop is offering curbside pickup every Friday from noon–4 P.M., carouselandfolk.com

Common Coast: The St. Paul boutique is open for curbside, and offering free shipping on all orders over $50. shopcommoncoast.com

D.NOLO: Socially-shop the boutique's selection on Instagram and Facebook and receive free shipping or set up a curbside pickup appointment. 

Electric Fetus: Beginning Wednesday, May 6, the iconic shop will open for curbside pickup on Tuesday through Saturdays from 11 A.M.–7 P.M. Shop via phone or at electricfetus.com.

The Foundry Home Goods: Curbside pickup available every evening from 5-7 P.M. thefoundryhomegoods.com

Galleria: A number of tenants within the Edina shopping center is now open for curbside. Check out the full list on its website, galleriaedina.com

General Store of Minnetonka: The gift shop is offering free shipping on all orders as well as curbside pickup daily. generalstoreofminnetonka.com

Jaxon Grey: The men's shop inside D.NOLO is running a series of promos, as well as a "deal of the day." Owner Michael Druskin is also styling clients virtually and doing local deliveries, as part of his try now, buy later program, @jaxongreyofficial.

Julia Moss Designs: Select curbside pickup when placing an order online or set up when shopping via social media with the Wayzata shop. Juliamossdesigns.com

June Resale: Free shipping on all orders as well as curbside pickup available. juneresale.com

Mall of America: Contact-free curbside pickup for select stores, mallofamerica.com 

MartinPatrick3: Shop with the Nolo department store virtually via FaceTime, Instagram, or phone, and pick up your order curbside in MP3's alley, where all orders will be waiting in its eTuk. @martinpatrick3.

Mille: The Southwest Mpls. boutique will open its doors for curbside pickup every Friday from 11A.M.–3 P.M. shopmille.com

Parc: The Nolo boutique is now offering curbside pickup on all online orders. Just select "in-store pickup" at checkout, and call or text the shop to schedule. 612-353-4966, parcboutique.com

Patina Stores:  The chain of eight Twin Cities stores are open for curbside pickup Monday-Saturday from 10 A.M.–8 P.M. and Sunday 11 A.M.–5 P.M. The shop has also launched a new website with e-commerce capabilities and is accepting orders via phone and social media channels. Patinastores.com

Stephanie's: The Highland Park boutique will open on Tuesday 10:30–2:30, Wednesday 11 A.M.–3 P.M., Thursday 10:30 A.M.–2:30 P.M. and Saturday 10 A.M–3 P.M. for customers to pick up their online orders curbside. stephaniesshop.com 

Tare Market: The zero-waste store, is still open for business, as well as offering curbside pickup every day, plus free delivery on Fridays to addresses within 6 miles of the store. thetaremarket.com

Von Maur: The Rosedale Center department store is offering curbside pickup. Just shop online and call 763-204-6966 to place your order. vonmaur.com