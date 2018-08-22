Twin Cities Shop Owners are Joining Forces to Crack the Local Retail Code

× Expand Photo by Mark Kegans Women in Retail meeting Twin Cities shopkeepers are rallying to keep local dollars local.

Each month, a gathering of #ladybosses meets to talk shop. These women run small local stores, and as first reported in our May issue, they’ve started their own “retail support group.” I was fortunate to borrow a chair at their June dinner, joining Emma Olson and Bobbi Barron of Hazel & Rose; Erin Duininck of Golden Rule Collective and Pip & Pal; Hillary and Dahlia Brue of Idun; Kara Kurth of Golden Age Design; and Rebekah Cook and Sara Tonko of Forage Modern Workshop (all shown above at Red Sauce Rebellion, in Excelsior).

While the individual stores attract different types of customers, each concept makes a positive contribution to the local marketplace, telling a specific story through curated goods.

“We can all use a listening ear, some helpful tips, and encouragement from people who actually, truly get it,” says Rebekah Cook, who served as the self-proclaimed “bailiff” of the eve’s conversation. “We also want to work collectively to help properly sustain and educate about small retail in the Twin Cities. Nobody understands the hard work and dedication that goes into running a shop.”

As consumers, we see stores with large social followings. We see triple-digit “likes” on Instagram. Multiple heart-eyes emoji comments from followers and prospective customers. But it takes more than an “Instagrammable” moment or eye-candy photo for a follower to convert to a customer.

Cracking the conversion code is key. There’s the customer who asks (upon entering the shop), “Is this item eventually going on sale? I’ll just wait to buy it.” Or, those who ask local retailers to price-match an item with a larger e-commerce site. As I listened to their stories, I began to think, am I that customer?

Many of us have been that customer at one time or another. The shopper guilty of showrooming, or waiting for an item to go on sale, or defaulting to the Amazons of the world. We’re consumers, we’re price-conscious. We consider ourselves savvy shoppers. And it’s easy to get caught up in the hustle of life, and shop at night from the comfort of our sofa. We forget about the people in this town burning the midnight oil to keep the lights on in their stores.

So what’s a local shopkeeper to do? To compete and stay relevant, some local retailers are shifting to a more user-friendly online presence, offering fast shipping policies, and implementing direct buy-from-Instagram capabilities. But what’s missing? “Can you find that out and call me?” Cook jokingly asks.

“There is a lack of understanding around what goes into running a small business,” says Dahlia Brue.

“Right!” adds Emma Olson. “You wouldn’t ask a lawyer to discount their services.”

“When I think about the future of retail,” Olson continues, “I always come back to the idea of creating an experience in the shop—that’s what will draw shoppers in since it’s something that can’t be replicated online.”

That said, the group agreed that creating a beautiful and dynamic in-store experience is just another iteration of showrooming for customers who buy online. “Shoppers come in to find inspiration, to take advantage of the in-store experience, but then don’t convert,” says Olson. “That’s not to say I expect every person who walks through my door to buy something—that’s not realistic. But I do notice when I see a familiar face in the shop time after time. People who enjoy the experience and browsing but never, ever convert.” Here lies the dilemma: a new type of shopper.

“When I’m feeling down, I think about our recurring and loyal customers,” says Kara Kurth. “Those who really connect with our story, our products, us.”

What will motivate shoppers to keep retail dollars close to home? We don’t buy our favorite local burgers online. We don’t order an awesome craft cocktail online. And we don’t get our hair cut online. How do we get shoppers to see the value in the service provided by retailers, and not just the goods? And so the conversations will continue.

Our June dinner concluded with a toast, “We all do better when we all do better!” I’m confident these women are committed to the cause—and to collaboration.

