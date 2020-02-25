Twin Cities Retailers Team Up, Launch "Business Casual" Gear

× Expand photo courtesy of Idun Business Casual

"We all do better when we all do better," says Kara Kurth, co-owner of mid-century modern furniture store Golden Age Design, to a group of fellow shop owners at their "retail support group" dinner I was lucky enough to grab a seat at last year.

Many would think that local shop owners and managers would view one another as competition. But that's not the case for Kurth, Bobbi Barron of Hazel & Rose; Erin Duininck of Golden Rule Collective; Hillary and Dahlia Brue of Idun; and Rebekah Cook and Sara Tonko of Forage Modern Workshop. This fab five believes they are stronger together. They attend each other's events and, for the last two years, the gathering of ladies has made it a priority to meet on a regular basis to talk shop.

“We can all use a listening ear, some helpful tips, and encouragement from people who actually, truly get it,” said Rebekah Cook last year at the meet-up at Red Sauce Rebellion.

In an effort to promote community and collaboration, and emphasize the importance of supporting small, local businesses, the group teamed up to create something tangible. Enter Business Casual: A small run of locally-designed and manufactured goods (including a reuseable tote bag and 100 percent cotton crew neck sweatshirt) designed by the retailers to show that support, from one another, as well as local shoppers, is key. "We wanted to create something that was a physical manifestation of our collaborative spirit," says Dahlia Brue, owner of women's boutique Idun.

"You need to feel like you aren't doing it alone and that other people understand exactly what you are going through," she says. "It's about sharing ideas with like-minded people in an encouraging way and not just competing for sales. All of these retailers are extremely inspiring and that's a really special relationship to have. We all have mutual respect and admiration for each other."While each one of the stores may attract different types of customers across the metro, they all make a positive contribution to the local shopping scene, telling a specific story through their carefully-curated goods.

To them, the phrase "Business Casual" felt consistent with how they all operate their stores—think: the idea of approachability and lightheartedness juxtaposed with well-designed, high quality products.

The women also kept the design of the tote local by working with Twin Cities designer Nick Brue to create the logo. Sara Tonko of Forage was in charge of finding a local embroiderer and an American-and-ethically-made 100 percent cotton material for the sweatshirt.

Each Business Casual sale benefits the five stores. If one sells out of a specific size, it will redirect you to another that has it in stock. "We all believe that we share in the successes of each other," says Brue. Purchase the tote and sweatshirt at one of the five bricks-and-mortar or online at shopidun.com, shophazelandrose.com, shopgoldenrule.com, and goldenagedesign.com.

(As for future Business Casual goods? Brue says that they don't want to just make something to make something, but there are many more ideas where this came from. Keep your eyes peeled for drops down the road.)