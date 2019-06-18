Celebrate Twin Cities Pride Month With Brands That Give Back

As colorful stripes and bright colors fill our wardrobes for summer, many retailers (Gap, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, and more) are coming out with pieces perfect for supporting our LGBTQ friends. June 1 marked the beginning of Pride Month, and while everyone celebrates it differently, one surefire way to spread all that love around is to rep that ROYGBIV gear.
Phrases like "Pride" (or "equality," "free love," or "love to all") can be slogans half-heartedly slapped on tees, supplied by pretty much any fast fashion brand you can think of on the internet. But upon looking at who is creating Pride gear, it's worth pausing to ensure that we're supporting the brands that are putting money where their mouths are and creating collaborations and partnerships to benefit various LGBTQ community nonprofits.
Below, find some brands with brick and mortar locations around town that are donating to a good cause. Whether you plan on attending the marches, parades or parties, spice up an outfit with rainbow-bright striped jeans, a take-a-stance tee, or go for a full-on rainbow bright ensemble...the only mandate: Wear that sh*t proudly.
Love To All Tee
Madewell x Human Rights Campaign. Love to all tee ($35), from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale Center, madewell.com
Believe in Love Tee
Tee ($34), from Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com. All proceeds from pride merch goes to the Trevor Project. Mall of America and Uptown.
American Eagle
One-hundred percent of sales from American Eagle's 2019 Pride collection will benefit the It Gets Better project. American Eagle, Mall of America, Rosedale Center, and Woodbury Lakes.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic is donating 50 percent of the purchase to its Equality Collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free And Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality. Rosedale Center, IDS, Mall of America, and Southdale Center.
Macy's
Macy's is donating at least 20 percent of each sale price from every Pride + Joy item to The Trevor Project. Rosedale Center and Mall of America.
First Avenue Pride tee
First Ave. Pride tee ($25),100 percent of the proceeds benefit Reclaim to support their mission of providing accessible mental health support for queer and trans youth.
H&M
10 percent of the global sales price from H&M's Stay True, Stay You collection will support the work of the UN’s Free And Equal campaign. Local H&M locations: Ridgedale, Calhoun Square, and The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes.
Gap
Through July 6, Gap will donate 15 percent of sales from its Gap + Pride Collection to the United Nations Foundation in support of the UN Free & Equal Campaign for LGBTI equality. Local Gap locations: IDS Center, Southdale, and Ridgedale. gap.com
Levi's
100 percent of net proceeds from Levi's Pride Collection go to Outright International, an organization dedicated to fighting for the human rights of LGBTQ people everywhere. Local Levi's lcoations: Mall of America, levi.com
Other Rainbow Inspo
Rainbow Checkered Vans
FJÄLLRÄVEN Mini Backpack
Striped rainbow short
Rainbow Jumpsuit