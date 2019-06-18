Celebrate Twin Cities Pride Month With Brands That Give Back

As colorful stripes and bright colors fill our wardrobes for summer, many retailers (Gap, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, and more) are coming out with pieces perfect for supporting our LGBTQ friends. June 1 marked the beginning of Pride Month, and while everyone celebrates it differently, one surefire way to spread all that love around is to rep that ROYGBIV gear.

Phrases like "Pride" (or "equality," "free love," or "love to all") can be slogans half-heartedly slapped on tees, supplied by pretty much any fast fashion brand you can think of on the internet. But upon looking at who is creating Pride gear, it's worth pausing to ensure that we're supporting the brands that are putting money where their mouths are and creating collaborations and partnerships to benefit various LGBTQ community nonprofits.

Below, find some brands with brick and mortar locations around town that are donating to a good cause. Whether you plan on attending the marches, parades or parties, spice up an outfit with rainbow-bright striped jeans, a take-a-stance tee, or go for a full-on rainbow bright ensemble...the only mandate: Wear that sh*t proudly.

Believe in Love Tee Tee ($34), from Urban Outfitters, urbanoutfitters.com. All proceeds from pride merch goes to the Trevor Project. Mall of America and Uptown.

Other Rainbow Inspo