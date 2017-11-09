Three Indie Book Stores to Shop

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Milkweed Books Milkweed Books

Milkweed

It seemed counterintuitive at the time, but now, more than a year after it opened downtown, Milkweed Books has rewritten the narrative that Amazon kills bookstores. Despite online competition and an existing indie bookstore scene, this small store thrives in part because of what you won’t find here, like young-adult series. Instead, the shelves display roughly 2,500 titles (a mix of mainstream and indie publisher titles, including some from its nonprofit parent, Milkweed Editions), organized simply with fiction on one side of the store and nonfiction on the other. “We don’t have to be everything to everyone,” says store manager Hans Weyandt, a longtime bookseller in the Twin Cities before he helped open Milkweed Books. Weyandt and the shop’s two other book buyers keep inventory fresh: Customers can find the staff’s rotating collection of favorites near the front door. Milkweed’s own A Year in the Wilderness, by Boundary Waters adventurers Amy and Dave Freeman, holds promise to become a best-selling holiday gift, Weyandt says.

What book is this bookseller hoping to get this year? “People don’t give me books,” he laughs, adding he wishes that weren’t the case. He’d be happy to unwrap America: The Cookbook by Gabrielle Langholtzs. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Mpls., milkweed.org/bookstore

SubText Books

Sue Zumberge has built a community for her downtown St. Paul indie shop by talking to customers. She’s always quick with a book recommendation, or you can go on a “blind date” with a book wrapped in brown paper, topped with a note hinting at the book’s contents. 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul, subtextbooks.com

Excelsior Bay Books

Open since 1996, Excelsior Bay Books helps keep the main street vibe alive. The casual, comfortable bookseller is kid- and pet-friendly. Also popular is the store’s monthly Literature Lovers’ Night Out, a ticketed, often sold-out event that encourages small groups to mingle with authors. 36 Water St., Excelsior, excelsiorbaybooks.net