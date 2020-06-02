Twin Cities Brands and Shops Giving Back

× Expand photo courtesy of Larissa Loden Larissa Loden

After maybe one of the hardest weeks our cities has faced, like many of you, local stores and brands are shifting their usual operations and remaining engaged and dedicated to giving back to those people and places that need it most. We've rounded up a list of Twin Cities businesses fighting the good fight and stepping up to stand in solidarity in order to make a difference. #GeorgeFloyd

Looking to more ways to help out? Visit this roundup, updated daily.

Hybrid Nation: The local streetwear and lifestyle brand uses its fashion for the continuation of action and conversation focused on promoting the importance of diversity and social equality. Proceeds go to the family of George Floyd and the community of Minneapolis, hybridnationclothing.com, @hybridnation

Larissa Loden: 100 percent of all Local jewelry designer Larissa Loden’s “For George” bracelet will go to Black Visions Collective, a Minneapolis-based organization dedicated to creating campaigns led by black leadership and dismantling systems of racial oppression and violence. Thus far, Loden has raised and submitted over $13,000 to BLVC, Color of Change and the We Love Lake Street organizations. larissaloden.com, @larissaloden

Flotsam + Fork: To support the Black Lives Matter movement, the local European home goods store, located just one block away from where George Floyd was killed, has donated all of its profits from May 29-31 to several community organizations including Minnesota Freedom Fund and We Love Lake Street, and throughout this week, the shop is donating 100 percent of proceeds to its neighborhood association, the Central Area Neighborhood Development Organization. "We are angry about a system that is so broken and unjust that destruction is the only way to be heard," says husband and wife and store owners Adrianna Fie and Joe Hasler. "We demand justice for George Floyd and we demand change." flotsamandfork.com

× Expand photo courtesy of Flotsam + Fork Flotsam + Fork owners Adrianna Fie and Joe Hasler

Ergo Floral: Looking for (or to send) a day brightener? St. Paul floral and gift shop Ergo—currently open—is donating 100 percent of all proceeds to Twin Cities-based nonprofit Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB). Ergofloral.com

Mother Co.: If you are a business damaged by the violent riots and in need of supplies for reconstruction, Northeast boutique Mother Co. is offering free supplies and materials. Just reach out to by calling or texting the shop: 612-293-9287, mother-plants.com.

Barre3: Through the remainder of the year, to make the privilege of taking a group fitness class more accessible to every person in our community, the Edina fitness studio is shifting its Sunday 4:30 P.M. classes to a "pay what you can" model. At the end of each month, Barre3 will match and donate all of the funds raised from the weekly classes to causes that are focused on rebuilding the Twin Cities, honoring the memory of George Floyd, and to organizations that advocate for the success of BIPOC. barre3.com

Looking to donate food and supplies? Look to these spots (week of June 1):

Golden Rule Gallery: Attn: West 'burbs! Every morning this week, the Excelsior shop will be taking donations for affected areas in the cities and newly-formed food deserts. Keep a pulse over on Golden Rule’s Instagram, @goldenrulegallery.

Nail Ninja: June 1-6, the St. Louis Park salon is hosting a donation drive. For every item donated, the salon is donating $1 to Communities Unite Against Police Brutality. Each day, Nail Ninja will update its list of supplies needed for donors, @nailninjaminneapolis

Have something to add? Email edit@mspmag.com.