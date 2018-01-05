These Twin Cities Beauty Services will Get you Glammed up for the Super Bowl

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Makeup flat lay

Everybody brings their A-game to the Super Bowl: movie-star hair, perfectly arched brows, a sun-kissed glow you won’t get while ziplining across the Mississippi River this time of year. Beauty professionals from the Twin Cities and beyond will be working overtime during Super Bowl festivities. Several salons have even set up VIP lines . . . just in case J.Lo or Jessica Biel need an emergency bang trim. Appointments may be scarce, but don’t despair. We’re sharing our beauty black book for the last-minute blitz.

Spray Tans

The Glow Lounge

Heated airbrush tanning makes for a comfortable customized tan in an intimate setting.

Availability: 8 am–10 pm Wednesday–Friday; 8 am–6 pm Saturday. On-location services available.

8 am–10 pm Wednesday–Friday; 8 am–6 pm Saturday. On-location services available. Prices: $45–$55 in studio; $50–$75 on location. (Use code GameDayGlow for $5 off.)

$45–$55 in studio; $50–$75 on location. (Use code GameDayGlow for $5 off.) Contact: 4532 France Ave. S., Edina; 1032 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 438 Union Place, Excelsior, 612-599-2911, theglowlounge.com

goGLOW

The service includes a pH-balancing spray to keep the body’s chemicals from affecting the color of the tan.

Availability: Making house calls all weekend, including Super Bowl Sunday. Salon locations will be open extended hours Wednesday–Sunday.

Making house calls all weekend, including Super Bowl Sunday. Salon locations will be open extended hours Wednesday–Sunday. Prices: $45–$55 in studio; $65–$75 on location. (Tip: Bring a friend and save $10 in salon or up to $20 on location.)

$45–$55 in studio; $65–$75 on location. (Tip: Bring a friend and save $10 in salon or up to $20 on location.) Contact: 3922 W. 50th St., Ste. 103, Edina; 1203 Lagoon Ave., Mpls., 952-500-0458, goglow.co

Blowouts

The Wow Bar

The Twin Cities’ top blow-dry bar is a sure bet for movie-star hair that will last all weekend. Makeup services offered, too. On-location services available.

Prices: $45 blowouts; on location starts at $100.

Contact: 5037 France Ave. S., Mpls.; 1104 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 612-334-3333, thewowbar.com

Mobile Makeup/Hairstyling

WarPaint International Beauty

This on-the-go Twin Cities–based makeup and hairstyling service does its best to accommodate same-day appointments.

Prices: Makeup starting at $75; hair starting at $85.

Makeup starting at $75; hair starting at $85. Contact: 651-353-1711, warpaintinternational.com

Primped

Airbrush makeup, hair extensions, lashes—you name it, this local agency will match you with the right beauty pro. It’s ramping up for Super Bowl, but best to book ahead if possible.

Prices: $95 for full makeup; $115 for hairstyling (additional mileage fee for locations outside of Minneapolis).

$95 for full makeup; $115 for hairstyling (additional mileage fee for locations outside of Minneapolis). Contact: 612-470-7767, primpedmn.com

StyleBee

This San Francisco–based agency is the official beauty provider for the Super Bowl. StyleBee has assembled a team of 75 beauty pros from the Twin Cities, Dallas, and Los Angeles. It’ll provide on-location beauty and grooming services to Super Bowl VIPs, and anyone who downloads the app and requests an appointment.

Availability: On demand, same day.

On demand, same day. Prices: Starting at $160 for hairstyling and makeup.

Starting at $160 for hairstyling and makeup. Contact: stylebee.com

Barbershop

Marty’s

A traditional barbershop located inside men’s fashion and home store MartinPatrick 3. Offering haircuts, shaves, beard grooming, and color services.

Availability: Monday–Friday, 11 am–8 pm; weekends 10 am–6 pm, or on demand.

Monday–Friday, 11 am–8 pm; weekends 10 am–6 pm, or on demand. Prices: Starting at $20 for beard trim; $35 for haircut.

Starting at $20 for beard trim; $35 for haircut. Contact: 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-469-4115, martyandmaxxs.com

Salons

PK Style Studio

Celebrity stylist Pearson Knight jet sets as much as his clients—providing hair services from Los Angeles to New York, Nashville to Miami. But home base is a one-chair salon within russel + hazel’s flagship lifestyle store in the North Loop. He’s assembling a team of pros for on-location hair services, massage, and makeup during Super Bowl week.

Prices: Starting at $100 for makeup.

Starting at $100 for makeup. Availability: On demand.

On demand. Contact: 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., Ste. 106, 612-250-1580, pearsonknight.com

Juut Salonspa

The original Aveda salon has seven full-service Twin Cities salon/spas, including one accessible by skyway in downtown Minneapolis.

Availability: With its extensive network of stylists, Juut is ready for game time—whatever the play.

With its extensive network of stylists, Juut is ready for game time—whatever the play. Prices: Starting at $35 for blowouts; $45 for haircuts; $50 for makeup.

Starting at $35 for blowouts; $45 for haircuts; $50 for makeup. Contact: 651 Nicollet Mall, Ste. 247, 612-332-3512, juut.com

IN Salon by Intelligent Nutrients

Enjoy an hour of Zen at the peaceful salon inside headquarters for the certified organic beauty brand started by Aveda founder Horst Rechelbacher. Nail services and cranial massage offered.

Availability: Monday-Friday, 11 am–7 pm. The salon is booked for a private event on Saturday, February 3, but call about mobile services.

Monday-Friday, 11 am–7 pm. The salon is booked for a private event on Saturday, February 3, but call about mobile services. Prices: Starting at $40 for blowouts.

Starting at $40 for blowouts. Contact: 983 Hennepin Ave. E., Minneapolis, 612-617-2000, intelligentnutrients.com

The Beauty Lounge

Known for working on all hair textures and styles, adept at hair extensions and makeup applications, this Northeast salon is a favorite among locals.

Availability: Tuesday–Saturday, Open 8 am–8 pm; Super Bowl Sunday, 10 am–2 pm. No walk-ins. On location services offered.

Tuesday–Saturday, Open 8 am–8 pm; Super Bowl Sunday, 10 am–2 pm. No walk-ins. On location services offered. Prices: Starting at $35 for haircuts and styling, $85 for texture treatments, $170 for extensions. Add $20 for mobile services

Starting at $35 for haircuts and styling, $85 for texture treatments, $170 for extensions. Add $20 for mobile services Contact: 1224 Quincy St., NE #130, Minneapolis, 612-227-9363, mplsbeautylounge.com

Haus Salon North Loop

This beauty hotspot employs a staff of stylists, colorists, and makeup artists who are frequently called upon for fashion shows and photo shoots.