Trend Alert: Shopping for an Engagement Ring Online

Online shopping is one of our favorite can’t-sleep-at-midnight hobbies. It usually means we wake up the next morning with $150 of shoes and a totally awesome blue fur jacket we just know we’ll wear all the time (never), coming in two days. Now you can buy an engagement ring online, too. A leading innovator in the lab-grown diamond industry, Clean Origin replicates the natural diamond-growing process and sells its ethically-sourced, eco-friendly diamonds online. While we don’t recommend an engagement ring as a late-night impulse buy, Clean Origin thinks online engagement ring shopping is the next big thing sweeping the wedding e-commerce space.

Replicating the In-Store Experience (Without the Pressure)

Millennials and Gen Zers are used to the ease of buying online. Much of the appeal comes from being in the comfort of your home without the pressure of a lurking salesperson for such an important purchase. They’re also used to researching products before buying them, and engagement rings are no different. Reading reviews, learning about the different types of diamonds (mined vs. lab-grown), and discovering direct-to-consumer brands that they trust, are all part of this education.

The process of buying online at Clean Origin replicates the in-store process. You peek around the site for a ring that fits your personality and style. Choose from multiple collections, such as solitaire, classic, halo, or vintage, as well as multiple metal types. Once you’ve found the ring design that screams your name (or your S.O.’s name), it’s time for the cherry on top: the diamond. Clean Origin provides a 360-degree view of diamonds and ring sizing charts. Using filters for shape, carat, price, cut, color, and clarity, you can search the massive selection of diamonds. Clean Origin knows that most people haven’t done this before, so a diamond expert, a.k.a. digital ring concierge, can answer questions via chat, phone, or email.

Online Ease

Next, find the perfect match of setting and diamond, add the ring to your cart, and checkout like you would with any online purchase. Clean Origin accepts credit cards, bank transfers, and has a payment plan option. The ring ships in 7 to 10 business days and comes in a discreet brown cardboard box. Inside, the ring is snuggled securely into a cherry wood box, perfect for popping the question.

Another important question you may have: What is the return policy? If you get the ring home and it doesn’t fit, or if you decide you want something different, Clean Origin offers one free resizing with your ring, and a 100-day return or exchange period.

Buying an engagement ring is a big purchase, but it shouldn’t be a hard one. Shopping for a ring online cuts down on the headache of a busy mall and gives shoppers more options in terms of when and what they can buy. It also provides shoppers with the tools (360 diamond views, blogs, comparisons to other brands, ring sizing charts, etc.) they need to make the most informed decision.