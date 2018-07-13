Top Picks: Sneaker Styles for Summer

As sneaker styles continue to proliferate, you can easily find one for nearly every occasion. From workplace to weekend, put your best foot forward this summer and live at the intersection of fashion and function.

× 1 of 9 Expand Conference-room confidence Hand-sewn low sneaker ($420), by FEIT, from Kindred at D.Nolo, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com × 2 of 9 Expand Checking out Basilica Block Party: for her Classic checker sneaker ($49.95), by Vans, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com × 3 of 9 Expand Checking out Basilica Block Party: for him Vita Parcours ($450), by Bally, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N.,Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com × 4 of 9 Expand Bottomless brunch–ready Superstar sneakers ($655), by Golden Goose, from GrethenHouse, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-5702, and 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725, grethenhouse.com × 5 of 9 Expand Country-club cool (bootlegs, anyone?) Logan sneaker ($206), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com × 6 of 9 Expand Walkin’ the Stone Arch: for her Nolita sock sneaker ($195), by Ash, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com × 7 of 9 Expand Walkin’ the Stone Arch: for him Gavino trainers ($375), by Bally, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N.,Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com × 8 of 9 Expand Sidewalk strolling and window shopping Parson ‘Phat’ laced satin sneaker ($322), by Pedro García, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com × 9 of 9 Expand Upgraded boat gear Slip-on sneaker ($340), by Joshua Sanders, also from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com Prev Next

