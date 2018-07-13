Top Picks: Sneaker Styles for Summer

As sneaker styles continue to proliferate, you can easily find one for nearly every occasion. From workplace to weekend, put your best foot forward this summer and live at the intersection of fashion and function. 

Conference-room confidence

Hand-sewn low sneaker ($420), by FEIT, from Kindred at D.Nolo, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com

Checking out Basilica Block Party: for her

Classic checker sneaker ($49.95), by Vans, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com

Checking out Basilica Block Party: for him

Vita Parcours ($450), by Bally, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N.,Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com

Bottomless brunch–ready

Superstar sneakers ($655), by Golden Goose, from GrethenHouse, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-5702, and 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725, grethenhouse.com

Country-club cool (bootlegs, anyone?)

Logan sneaker ($206), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252,  pumpzco.com

Walkin’ the Stone Arch: for her

Nolita sock sneaker ($195), by Ash, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Walkin’ the Stone Arch: for him

Gavino trainers ($375), by Bally, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N.,Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com

Sidewalk strolling and window shopping

Parson ‘Phat’ laced satin sneaker ($322), by Pedro García, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com

Upgraded boat gear

Slip-on sneaker ($340), by Joshua Sanders, also from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252,  pumpzco.com

