Top Picks: Sneaker Styles for Summer

As sneaker styles continue to proliferate, you can easily find one for nearly every occasion. From workplace to weekend, put your best foot forward this summer and live at the intersection of fashion and function.
Conference-room confidence
Hand-sewn low sneaker ($420), by FEIT, from Kindred at D.Nolo, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-584-3244, dnolo.com
Checking out Basilica Block Party: for her
Classic checker sneaker ($49.95), by Vans, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
Checking out Basilica Block Party: for him
Vita Parcours ($450), by Bally, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N.,Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com
Bottomless brunch–ready
Superstar sneakers ($655), by Golden Goose, from GrethenHouse, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-339-5702, and 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725, grethenhouse.com
Country-club cool (bootlegs, anyone?)
Logan sneaker ($206), by Loeffler Randall, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com
Walkin’ the Stone Arch: for her
Nolita sock sneaker ($195), by Ash, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com
Walkin’ the Stone Arch: for him
Gavino trainers ($375), by Bally, from MartinPatrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N.,Ste. 106, Mpls., 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com
Sidewalk strolling and window shopping
Parson ‘Phat’ laced satin sneaker ($322), by Pedro García, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com
Upgraded boat gear
Slip-on sneaker ($340), by Joshua Sanders, also from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252, pumpzco.com
