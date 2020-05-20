Thrift Stores Begin Reopening and Accepting Clothing

× Expand June Resale

Normally, by this time of year, thrift, consignment, resale and vintage store owners are waist deep in goods dropped off by diligent spring cleaners. But to the dismay of many looking to quickly rid themselves of gently-used attire, spots like Savers and Goodwill did not take donations during the stay-at-home order.

Due to Gov. Tim Walz' stay-at-home order, local storefronts, such as Old School by Steeple People and The Golden Pearl Vintage, temporarily shuttered their operations entirely. Others depended on contactless curbside pickup and continued to dig for warm-weather gear from a distance in preparation for store reopenings. Now, after nearly two months, Gov. Tim Walz announced that retail stores could reopen if they lay out extensive social distancing plans and operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity.

Second-hand stores work outside normal retail markets, and usually rely on their immediate community to donate or sell to them in-person and seasonally. Many thrift and vintage shoppers browse for hours—and trying things on is a must. So how are these stores adapting?

Betsy O'Connor, owner of B-Squad Vintage, said she was looking for individuals to sell to her during the lockdown, but they were hard to find without her storefront as a hub. Luckily, she was able to dip into her large collection of vintage from previous seasons that hadn't yet hit the shelves–a benefit of having been in business for 16 years. "I have quite a large stash of stuff at home, and I always kind of save stuff for the next season." Her store is now open with inventory from years past.

Lula Vintage's Hayley Bush decided that buying for her St. Paul shop during the stay-at-home order wasn't worth the financial risk. "Since I've had no income for two months, I can't really afford to buy from people. I have to pay my rent and all my bills," she said. Like O'Connor from B-Squad, Bush opted to retrieve stored items from her 4,000 square-foot storage warehouse. She always rotates through her storage boxes depending on what's on trend in a given season.

Her store has reopened, but she's still not buying. "I don't know when I'm going to be able to buy, and I lost my entire spring business which is my busiest time of the year. I don't know when I'll have extra money to buy again," says Bush.

Her stay-safe plan included opening up her store layout so people have more space. She's asking customers to wear facemasks, and set out sanitizing supplies for people to use. She's pivoted to a touch-free system and asking customers to pay with Venmo or Paypal. When it comes to the 50 percent occupancy rule, Bush says people have been good at self-accountability so far, surveying how many people are in the store and waiting outside for a bit.

But she's paying close attention to how well her safety measures are working so she can adapt them in the coming weeks. "Some people are just not going to be comfortable going out, and some people will come out slowly. So we just have to wait and see. And I understand how people feel, I don't begrudge that for anybody. I'm gonna figure out what works best," she said.

Daune Stinson, owner of upscale resale boutique June, continued to buy while closed, but prioritizes sanitation over short wait-times. "People need to contact us, it's a case-by-case basis, talking them through what we're looking for, what we need. Everything brought into June has to be freshly dry cleaned and in a sealed tub or dress bag. Then, Stinson lets all garments sit for at least two days before touching.

After operating through curbside pickup, Stinson is planning what she calls a "slow reopening." Throughout May, she's only allowing two people at a time for appointment shopping only, but will continue offering curbside pickup for any orders placed via the website or social media.

But curbside can't save these small shops. "This is a hard business for curbside–not being able to try on," Via's Vintage said in an Instagram post last month. The iconic shop operated under a mail-only system, but starting on June 1st, will allow private appointments. Like all others, sanitizers, gloves, masks, and digital payment are encouraged, and there will be wipe downs between every customer.

Arc's Value Village chain of stores were the first reopen for donations. "We decided that we wanted to open before we could bring customers back so we would have a lot of great new items for people to shop through," said Greg Rub, who oversees all three Arc locations as Manager of Thrift Business. The brand implemented a strict, contact-free donation system. Clothing and housewares must be sorted in labeled boxes, and all donors are to remain in their vehicle. While Arc doesn't disinfect donations, everything sits in trailers for multiple days before touched by employees.

That first day it opened, Arc received somewhere between 75,000 and 90,000 pounds of donations. "It was very overwhelming," says Rub. "Every car was packed." Rub reports that Arc is still busy with lines 30-40 minutes long. "But we have to take our time," he said. No matter how desperate people are to clear out their closets, employee safety tops rushing through people's items." Twice now, Arc closed a location due to such large donation volumes that it pushed up against employee safety and fire regulations.

That overwhelming traffic led Arc to take some time to plan before reopening stores for shoppers, but it hopes to open within the next two weeks. Rub's biggest concern? Keeping stores at 50 percent occupancy. He's anticipating a flood of people upon reopening. In a reality where thrifters tend to linger, how will he maintain low occupancy? That certainly makes it tough to estimate wait times for customers, staff scheduling, and revenue for the stores.

Read more about local independent retailers recovering from Covid-19 closures and their reopening and safety plans here.