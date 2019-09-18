Editor's Picks: Fashion Events in the Twin Cities This Week

×
From a #FWMN kickoff party to a scratch off sale and a Parisian-inspired pop-up, here's where to get your fashion fix this week.
Thursday, September 19:
- #FWMN is back. Kick it off in-style at the W Minneapolis’ annual MINNSTAFASHION party filled with pop-up shops, local designer showcases, yummy cocktails, and best dressed contests. What will you wear?
- Women’s boutique Queen Anna House of Fashion is continuing with the Silhouettes of a Woman series by offering a Style Masterclass—“How to Dress for your Body Type."
- Celebrate the Twin Cities' newest men's fashion store Jaxon Grey inside D.NOLO
- Fashion boutique Scarborough Fair will host its third annual design consignment event, Thursday-Sunday.
- Hit up Nolo’s Parc Boutique to shop Minneapolis-based Scarf Shop’s assortment of small batch, hand-dyed scarves. Thursday–Sunday.
- Canada Goose will open to the public at Mall of America on Thursday. Psst...I'm going in on Wednesday to get a sneak peek of the space (and test out the store’s cold room). Stay tuned for a behind the scenes.
Friday, September 20:
- Stop by Pumpz at Galleria to sip bubbles and preview the 2019 Trask Collection.
Saturday, September 21:
- We're teaming up with Galleria for our first Road To Fashionopolis event. Nab your VIP ticket to reserve a spot (as well as a swag bag), and be among the first to see what will hit the runway at our big FASHIONOPOLIS show on Oct. 9.
- Reserve your seat for Time After Time, a brunch fashion show showcasing how vintage has influenced modern style at The Riveter, Edina’s chic, new co-working space.
- Clothier Design Source and Minneapolis Craft Market are teaming up to host the first annual Minnesota Makers Sample Sale.
- Fuel up at Parallel Cafe and get your shop on at Holden Room’s warehouse sale featuring Hennepin Made, Mercury Mosiacs, and Cambria.
- Grethen House’s annual scratch off sale is back. Stop by either location to test your luck and scratch for a chance to take 20 to 50 percent off your purchase.
Sunday, September 22:
- Peek behind the retail curtain at Queen Anna's Fashion Week Minnesota event, Retail Revealed.
Other Fashion & Beauty Happenings:
- Skincare gurus: Haus Salon is debuting a new OxyGeneo Facial…and you and a friend could be among the first to try it. Here’s how to enter.
- Make sure to catch me on Fox 9 The Buzz on Monday, September 23 as I highlight the best (and worst) looks from the 2019 Emmy Awards.
- Have you snagged your Fashionopolis tickets yet? Hurry...they sell out every year!