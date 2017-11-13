This Fashion Queen Offers Shoppers Something Novel: A Good Time

× Expand Photo by Eliesa Johnson Stephanie Morrissey

Thirteen years ago, when she opened Stephanie’s, her Highland Park boutique, Stephanie Morrissey took pride in introducing St. Paul to new designers and the next hot denim brand.

“Now it’s the opposite,” Morrissey says. “Our customers are bombarded online. They’re asking us if we’ve heard of this or that. They’re very educated and very price-conscious.”

But they keep coming back to Stephanie’s. And that’s what convinced Morrissey to reinvest in bricks and mortar. In September, she opened a brand-new store—just across the street from the original but designed for a shopping era that’s been forever changed by the internet. The differences may seem cosmetic and of-the-moment: higher ceilings, bigger windows, a marble wall for Instagram selfies. But it’s the philosophy behind the merchandise and merchandising that speaks to Stephanie’s longevity.

“We really listened to what customers were asking for, and what they want is a beautiful space that feels like a place they want to go to shop local and have fun.”

Fashion today is but a click away, but Morrissey finds her customers lingering longer than ever. They want the act of going shopping to be an event, Morrissey says. “They want to try things on, they want us to put it all together, they want feedback.”

Look for an expanded assortment of gifts and new fashion brands including Alice + Olivia and Rebecca Minkoff. And ask about the tiaras. “I keep a couple in back,” Morrissey says, “just in case someone is having a bad day and wants to throw one on.”