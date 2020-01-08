The Sweat Life: It's Time to Embrace Thermaculture

× Expand by Jon Reynolds, courtesy of Stokeyard Saunas

According to John Pederson, a trailblazer in local sauna life, we are experiencing a revival in thermaculture: that is, thermic bathing traditions such as Finland’s sauna, Japan’s sento (bathhouses), and the Yucatán’s temazcal (hot lodges). “Compared to the rest of the country, Minnesota is certainly at the forefront of sauna,” he says. That means sauna co-ops, sauna socials, sauna swag, and more. Ahead, we’re stripping down to the bare-naked facts about our steamy sauna society.

Sauntrepreneurs

In 2014, Pederson built the Firehouse, his first backyard mobile sauna club. Immediately struck by the public interest, he went on to found 612 Sauna Society—the nation’s first sauna co-op (now with nearly 200 members). In 2017, he opened Stokeyard Outfitters (4700 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.), a hybrid sauna-spa/showroom/event venue/movement. Here and through an offshoot, The Yard, Pederson and business partner Rodney Buhrsmith promote thermaculture at home and across the U.S.

Hot topic

Karoline Lange, from 612 Sauna Society, sees a new wellness movement forming around the practice of thermic conditioning. “Sitting in a sauna promotes healthy blood flow by activating the thermoregulatory system,” she explains. Some regulars like to make rounds—alternating between hot and cold and ending with a cold period outside. Lange sticks to promoting the basic benefits of “having a regular sauna practice.”

Hot wheels

Head to The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Park (1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., Mpls.) through February, and you’ll find The Forge, 612 Sauna Society’s mobile sauna unit. There, members get priority bench booking, but newbies can drop in for $25. A round consists of 10–20 minutes in the sauna, followed by a cooldown outside. “The culture at The Forge is all about unplugging and engaging in conversation with people in your community,” says Karoline Lange, board president of 612 Sauna Society.

Benchwarmers

“Like yoga, sauna is a wellness tradition and practice with a lot of scope to it,” says Pederson. He designs programs that range from silent practices that focus on slow breathing to social gatherings that include a DJ.

Breaking a sweat

Still warming up to the idea of squeezing into a small, hot box with strangers? Check out guided sessions: “Thermaculture Thursday” and “Full Moon Steam Medley” at the Hewing Hotel (300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls.) and “Friday Night Lights” at The Yard. These open sauna nights provide a spot on the bench for an unstructured backyard experience.

Sauna swag

Sauna Swag

Buckets, ladles, thermometers, cushions, oils and scents: Local brand FinnStyle has made itself your one-stop (online) shop for decking out your sauna. Aluminum and bamboo sauna pail ($98) and ladle ($40), by Rento Sauna, from FinnStyle. finnstyle.com

Hot Spots

Soak in the steam or just dip your toes in the local scene with these events.

Courtesy of the Hewing Hotel Hewing Hotel Sauna

Take a post-yoga steam at Hewing Hotel Wellness Sundays. These self-care sessions are complete with yoga, guided sauna time, a dip in the rooftop pool, and bites from Tullibee, the Hewing's Nordic-inspired restaurant. These steamy sessions start on Sunday, January 12, and run on the second Sunday of each month through May. Tickets are $95. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400, stokeyard.com/hewingwellness

When extremes collide at Fire & Ice Night, it truly is everything nice. At Halo Cryotherapy in Edina and Golden Valley, starting on Monday, January 13, enter the land of Olaf with cryotherapy, then sweat it out in guided sauna time with Stokeyard Outfitters. The hot-cold combo increases circulation, decreases pain, and boosts energy. Tickets are $50. Halo Cryotherapy, Golden Valley, Edina, halocryotherapy.com