The Skin Sisters Reveal Their Secrets

× Expand Portrait by Leigh Waterman Photography; all others courtesy of Moss and Sundick Lauren Sundick and Brooke Moss Lauren Sundick and Brooke Moss

Sisters Brooke Moss and Lauren Sundick have more than just their DNA in common. They are both physician assistants specializing in dermatology, and they practice medical and cosmetic dermatology at Zel Skin & Laser Specialists in Edina. They also share an Instagram handle and blog (@TheSkinSisters, theskinsisters.com) where followers can discover in an approachable way what’s new and what’s best in skin care. Since I’m a bit of a skin-care junkie, I seized the chance to get answers from both of them about some of my burning questions, debunk common myths, and learn about recommended products.

What made you take your expertise to Instagram?

Overwhelmed by all the product choices, people constantly reach out to ask how to address skin concerns. We decided to put all our recommendations in one place so everyone could access expert and personalized advice without an appointment.

Skin care isn’t one-size-fits-all. How important is a personalized regimen?

The marketplace is crowded with so much information and so many products. While it’s easy to cycle through several different cleansers, toners, masks, and moisturizers, it’s hard to find value without knowing what is best for you. Not every product works for every person. Choosing the wrong product can cause disruption, irritation, breakouts, or even scarring. But choosing fewer, better products leads to great outcomes. It’s all about understanding your needs and creating a streamlined plan.

But are there products that everyone should have in their beauty cabinets?

Rather than zeroing in on specific products, we recommend choosing the right ingredients. Here are the three we can’t live without:

Sunscreen: If you use all of the other products in the world but don’t have a daily sunscreen to protect from the sun’s harmful and aging effects, the other product benefits disappear.

Antioxidants: Usually found in a serum or lotion, they block free radical damage that comes from the sun, pollution, invisible chemicals in the air, and even the light from your phone! Antioxidants can also help hydrate and brighten.

Retinols/Retinoids: These are derivatives of vitamin A (a naturally occurring vitamin in our bodies) that stimulate collagen, prevent fine lines and wrinkles, treat acne, and improve texture.

Can you dish some of your over-the-counter product secrets?

Moss: Glow Peel Pads by Pixi are a great exfoliant for just about every skin type.

Sundick: I’ve been loyal to CeraVe PM lotion for years. As a lightweight lotion that contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid (HA), it helps hold moisture and calms the skin.

Goddess Garden is another brand we recently learned about and loved using over the summer. Its mineral-based, reef-safe SPF is fantastic for our small children, and we love the light lavender scent.

What are some hacks for keeping skin hydrated in winter’s extreme temperatures?

Contrary to what many believe, switching to a heavy moisturizer isn’t enough to combat our harsh winters. We recommend adding HA, the water-loving molecule found naturally in our skin, to your regimen. When mixed with moisturizer or applied directly to skin, HA helps lock in hydration. Gentle acids—lactic acid and glycolic acid—are also great ingredients for achieving glow-y skin.

With holiday events on the horizon, how do we get our skin party-ready?

Consider dermaplaning to remove peach fuzz and the dead, dull top layer of skin. Or throw on a hydrating face mask. Tip: Don’t forget to apply extra product in the package to your neck, chest, and hands!

What are the common skin mistakes/myths you hear about most?

While some devices—i.e., microneedling tools—are marketed as “at home” products, we suggest turning to a professional for use. Many people have ended up in our office from at-home microneedling complications, including infection, worsening acne, and scarring. Also, you don’t need to spend your life savings on skin care to see results. If you understand your skin, splurge on the right products and ingredients, and then save on the rest. Our clients are usually very happy to find that we are able to whittle their skin-care routine down from ten minutes to two.

What products are worth the splurge, and where can you save?

Save: Cleansers, moisturizers, toners, SPF. Splurge: Products with antioxidants, growth factors, peptides.