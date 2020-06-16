The New Workwear

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Home Office CLothes Top to bottom: Floral hoodie ($174) and jogger pants ($156), by Sundry, and coral balloon-sleeve sweatshirt ($158), by AGOLDE, all from Bluebird Boutique, 50th & France, bluebirdboutique.com; slippers ($20), by Stars Above, from Target, target.com; rye whiskey ($25), from Far North Spirits, farnorthspirits.com

When every day is casual Friday, it can be hard convincing yourself to put on real pants. But no need to look sloppy. Ditch your weathered band tee for matching sets and cozy separates that keep you ready for the unexpected video chat—or a brisk walk around the block.