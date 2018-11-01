The Minnesotan Now Open in Historic Downtown White Bear Lake

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Minnesotan The Minnesotan

Just in time for the holidays, heritage lifestyle apparel brand The Minnesotan, has opened its doors in historic downtown White Bear Lake—and has something for just about everyone on your gift list.

The shop carries a variety of Minnesota-themed items—retro jerseys, athletic gear, hats and other accessories—for customers to boast what being a "Minnesotan" really means to them. Think youth hangouts, the places spent skiing on a lake favorite lake, or the good ol' glory days playing high school hockey. "These are the memories and places that make everyone's town and families unique," says Corey Roberts, owner of The Minnesotan. "And we're here to celebrate those with you."

× Expand photo courtesy of The Minnesotan The Minnesotan

The brand initially launched with its "Old School" collection, where Roberts focuses on bringing back memories from bygone high schools. It's "heritage and places" features apparel that nods to the landmarks and institutions—like bars and restaurants, sports stadiums, or state parks—that played a role in people's lives. Other collections include apparel that represent Minnesota's hockey culture and music scene.

To Roberts, The Minnesotan is far from just a Minnesota pride brand. "Everyone has a different and unique story. "We run deep with our designs—focusing on the experiences, memories, places, nostalgia, and history."

Prior to launching The Minnesotan, he saw a void in the marketplace. "Consumers (myself included!) were looking for apparel that better represented who they were, what their memories are, and what truly makes them a Minnesotan." To test the concept, Roberts took his limited line of designs and popped up weekly at White Bear Lake's weekly Market Fest, where shoppers went wild for the nostalgic threads.

Roberts is no stranger to retail. Entrepreneurship runs in his blood. Growing up, his parents owned a gift and greenhouse, a coffee and bagel shop cafe, as well as operated a funeral home.

So how does one get their grade school mascot printed onto a retro-inspired henley tee? Roberts confirms that he and his team have a running list of ideas and are always listening to the consumer and taking in feedback. "There are so many stories and content for us to capture with a wearable item—it will help keep us relevant and fresh."

The new store is located at 2186 4th St., White Bear Lake and is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. theminnesotan.com

