The Microblading Craze Makes its Way to Minnesota

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Microblading

Big, natural brows first made iconic by Brooke Shields and now supermodel Cara Delevingne are having a moment, leaving every woman who has ever shaped hers into submission to wonder how she’ll ever achieve this full look again. I don’t have many regrets in life, but taking a Tweezerman to my brows in college is definitely one of them. Two decades of coaxing them back with growth serums and all manner of powders and pencils has helped, but it’s no match for getting out of bed with a dream set of arches.

Ally Horarik knows the feeling. Frustrated with having to fill in her brows daily, the stay-at-home mother of two became obsessed with microblading, a beauty trend taking over Instagram. One search of the hashtag produces scores of before and after photos that will show you why: done right, microblading recreates the look of the brows you were born with.

A form of tattoo artistry, microblading deposits pigment under the skin using hair-like strokes to mimic the natural shape of brows. Yes, there are tiny needles involved, but unlike the traditional tattoos, the pigment is custom-blended, doesn’t change color over time, and is implanted closer to the skin’s surface for a softer effect. This also means that microblading is only semi-permanent, requiring annual touchups—a small price to pay and an opportunity to refresh their shape.

Horarik was hooked after trying it for herself. She trained as a microblading technician before opening Highbrow Studio in the North Loop last spring. This new technique also requires a tattoo license, making Horarik a bit of a unicorn locally. Her calming bedside manner and eye for face shape have also garnered her a reputation for giving Twin Cities women the brows they always wanted. That I wanted!

After applying a numbing cream to my brows, Horarik mixed up a couple different shades for me to choose from (I opted for the lighter, knowing I could always go darker). She hand-sketched the shape she would follow (no stencils here). The microblading itself was quicker and far less painful than I expected—the treatment took less than an hour, with breaks for additional numbing, and the sensation felt like the slightest scraping over my skin.

The initial results were a shock to me. Where my brows had been sparse and a medium brown they were now noticeably darker and inky. And permanent?! I panicked, and you probably will too. But a few days later, after the pigment had settled into my skin where it was supposed to, and flaked off where it had spilled over, I had the brows of my dreams. Almost.

Microblading is a two-step process, with a second session six to eight weeks later to build on your new shape and touch up any remaining hairs. There’s also the option of adding “shading” to your session, which gives brows a more filled-in look. Once the brows heal from the first appointment (in about a week), it’s OK to continue applying a little makeup until phase two. But I’m too busy admiring mine to be bothered.

Initial microblading session including a six- to eight-week touchup starts at $300 at Highbrow Studio, 701 N. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-234-2844, highbrowstudiomn.com, Instagram: @highbrowstudiomn