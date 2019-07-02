Little Things for the Little Ones

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
The Little Things
Local boutiques make it easy to dress your darling in sustainable and organic goodies. Prep your bundle of joy for the summer sun with sweet silhouettes in friendly fabrics. Add on-trend tones—earthy greens, pastel pinks, nautical stripes—and it’s a win-win for bébé.
Organic sun hat
Organic Sun Hat
($26), by Gray Label, from Pip & Pal, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150
cotton monstera leaf romper
Cotton Monstera Leaf Romper
($53), by Rylee + Cru, from Pacifier, four metro locations, including 714 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-330-8747
chrome-free leather sandals
Chrome-free Leather Sandals
($55), by S’Avam, also from Pip & Pal.
linen flower pin sun hat
Linen Flower Pin Sun Hat
($40), by Oh Baby!, 5005 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-928-9119
linen romper
Linen Romper
($66), also from Oh Baby!
sweetheart polarized sunglasses
Sweetheart Polarized Sunglasses
($35), also from Oh Baby!
Striped dress
Striped Dress
($33), by Quincy Mae, from Teeny Bee Boutique, 1560 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 612-644-2540
Natural rubber pacifier
Natural Rubber Pacifier
($9),by Bibs, also from Pip & Pal
Striped trouser shorts
Striped Trouser Shorts
($22), by Mayoral, also from Teeny Bee Boutique
Ruffle romper
Ruffle Romper
($53), by Rylee + Cru, also from Pacifier
Rubber slip-on shoes
Rubber Slip-on Shoes
($34),by Native, also from Pacifier