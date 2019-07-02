Little Things for the Little Ones

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams The Little Things

Local boutiques make it easy to dress your darling in sustainable and organic goodies. Prep your bundle of joy for the summer sun with sweet silhouettes in friendly fabrics. Add on-trend tones—earthy greens, pastel pinks, nautical stripes—and it’s a win-win for bébé.

Organic Sun Hat

($26), by Gray Label, from Pip & Pal, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

Cotton Monstera Leaf Romper

($53), by Rylee + Cru, from Pacifier, four metro locations, including 714 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-330-8747

Chrome-free Leather Sandals

($55), by S’Avam, also from Pip & Pal.

Linen Flower Pin Sun Hat

($40), by Oh Baby!, 5005 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-928-9119

Linen Romper

($66), also from Oh Baby!

Sweetheart Polarized Sunglasses

($35), also from Oh Baby!

Striped Dress

($33), by Quincy Mae, from Teeny Bee Boutique, 1560 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 612-644-2540

Natural Rubber Pacifier

($9),by Bibs, also from Pip & Pal

Striped Trouser Shorts

($22), by Mayoral, also from Teeny Bee Boutique

Ruffle Romper

($53), by Rylee + Cru, also from Pacifier

Rubber Slip-on Shoes

($34),by Native, also from Pacifier