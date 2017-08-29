The Life Changing Magic of a Smaller Wardrobe

× Expand Douglas Marshall, fashion collector On Marshall: H&M suit ($170 with $150 of good tailoring!); Uniqlo shirt; J. Crew bow tie (worn for his wedding); Prada shoes; Barneys New York belt; plus, his treasured rugby shirt purchased at a vintage store in Nolita

For the first time ever, I was early. My husband actually snapped a picture of me patiently waiting for a car to take us to the airport at 7 a.m. In our 12 years together, he’s never experienced my being on time. I wasn’t cramming extra outfits into my bag or frantically rushing around to straighten up the grooming products that overwhelmed my bathroom counter. This was evidence of my transformation.

A sport coat. Four shirts and a sweater. A few pairs of shorts. White jeans. Boat shoes and running sneakers. That’s all I needed for two weeks in East Hampton. My old more-is-more self would have panicked with such a modified vacation wardrobe. But I’m on the other side of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. My bag is lighter. My wardrobe is leaner. I feel more grounded and present. Everything the best-selling book promised has materialized in my life. My closet now brings me all sorts of joy, and I’m sticking to it.

Japanese de-cluttering expert Marie Kondo’s book set off an international wave of closet purging a few years ago. Her KonMari Method of taking every item out of your closet and holding it up to see if it “sparks joy” as a means to get organized terrified me. I love fashion! I’m a collector! Shoes, bags, bow ties—it took decades to build those collections.

And yet, there was no joy in my closet. I felt trapped and guilty because no matter what, I always wear the same 10 shirts. So I read the book. And then I purged. And purged. Thirty-three pairs of shoes. Forty button-up shirts. Half my ties and belts all went. By the time I edited my expansive suit collection, all that remained were three suits and two sport coats.

My joy antenna improved as I purged. Certain items sparked special memories: the rugby shirt that I wore on my first date with my husband. Keep! The reindeer sweater I bought before moving to Minnesota. My husband laughed at it, but that makes me smile. Keep! By the end, the “joy” pile felt bright and light. But more than half of everything I owned was in the giveaway pile, and I couldn’t wait to get it out of there.

I used to think that liking fashion or being fashionable meant I had to have a lot of clothes. It was quantity, not quality. I acquired more and more clothes to feel like I was enough. I kept adding shoes to my collection to feel like I belonged. I had to have a designer bag to signal to the world that I have incredible taste.

Most of my fashion went to Goodwill. After that, I was left with my style. My staples are a few well-tailored suits; two blue blazers; lots of plaid shirts in bold colors; dark selvedge denim; khaki pants; bright-colored vintage sneakers or brogues with a platform sole; belts with stripes, animals, or boats on them; and comfy hooded sweatshirts that make me feel like a joyous kid when I wear them. All of that sounds pretty basic, and it actually is. Essentially, my wardrobe is a uniform. How I wear it is my style. And that’s what emerged during this process. As did my designer bags. Most of them really do spark joy—I acquired them because I love them, not just for the sheer vanity of having something with a designer label. So they get to stay.

How to Keep Your Closet Lean, and Love Everything in It

Tailor the fit

Tailoring gives an instant upgrade. Just because it’s your size doesn’t mean it fits you. A good tailor will make it look like it was made just for you.

Less is best

If you fall in love with a pair of pants, don’t automatically buy two more in different colors. I never wear the other ones as much.

Just say no

Be wary of hand-me-downs from friends. Don’t feel obligated if you don’t love it. You won’t wear it, and you’ll feel guilty about it.

Get it gone

If you make the decision to donate clothes, do it immediately. Otherwise they’ll sit in your trunk or front hall and could end up back in your closet.