Skin and Makeup Tricks to Keep Cool

× Expand Beauty products for fresh-faced results Photographs by Caitlin Abrams

Clean Slate

A natural daily facial cleanser and exfoliator in one, MyChelle Refining Sugar Cleanser purifies pores and brightens dull summer skin without redness or irritation. $24.99 at Whole Foods, wholefoodsmarket.com

Bronze Boost

Add a few drops of Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster sunless tanning serum to your moisturizer for a sun-kissed glow. Pro tip: Apply at night and wake up looking like you just returned from the French Riviera. $32 at Sephora, sephora.com

Defend + Protect

Keep your makeup intact without skimping on the sun protection with Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45—the answer for outdoor lunch breaks and happy hours on the patio. $30, also at Sephora

Groom and Go

Clean, natural brows are here to stay. If you’re lucky enough to have held on to yours, give them a quick shaping with a sweep of Glossier Boy Brow tinted brow gel. $16 at glossier.com

Think Pink

Once in a while I come across a lippie that looks good on everyone. I’ve tested that theory with Laura Mercier Lip Glacé in Pink Pop and can say with certainty that its sheer wash of color will be your favorite well into fall. $26 at Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

Lighten Up

NARS’s cult classic The Multiple illuminating sticks give skin a dewy wash of color and definition without the heavy, contoured look of bronzers. Get one of the limited edition shades (pictured: Cote Basque and Motu Tane) while they’re hot! $39 atnarscosmetics.com

Dew You

Keep skin hydrated throughout the day with a few spritzes of Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist, a coconut water–infused face spray. P.S. It makes a lovely hostess gift for summer parties. $32 at Bespoke Hair Artisans, 3918 W. 49th 1/2 St., Edina, 952-224-4062, bespokehairartisans.com

Secret Weapon: the Trifecta

No matter how diligent you are with the sunblock or those big-brimmed hats, by the time August rolls around your skin has taken a beating. Treat it to a triple-threat facial created by esthetician Amy Chapman: a Hydrafacial, Dermablading, and a peel. Performed together, this red carpet–worthy trio eliminates peach fuzz, hydrates, smoothes, and plumps skin while softening sunspots—all with zero downtime. $249 at Ness Plastic Surgery, 935 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata, 763-559-4500, nessplasticsurgery.com