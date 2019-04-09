Canada Goose Is Landing in Minnesota

photo courtesy of Canada Goose

Canadian luxury retailer Canada Goose is expanding by opening its first Minnesota retail location at Mall of America, slated to open Fall/Winter of 2019.

The new store will be located on level 1, West and will showcase the brand's full product assortment—including coats and parkas, knitwear and accessories. In addition, shoppers will also find products from seasonal collections and exclusive collaborations.

The new Mall of America store also features a ‘cold room’, an immersive room which temperatures will drop as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit for shoppers to test the warmth of the parkas. Just what we Minnesotans need to withstand the polar vortex? I think yes.

“Allowing guests to test their outerwear in a polar-like atmosphere makes for the perfect experience…even when Minnesotans are already used to those frigid temperatures," says Mall of America VP of Leasing Carrie Charleston.

Canada Goose Mall of America will mark the brand's 12th location—it currently has 11 other stores that span the globe—plus an e-commerce business. Canada Goose products are also carried by third-party retailers such as Hoigaards in St. Louis Park, Trail Mark in Edina, Black Blue in St. Paul, and Nordstrom (Mall of America and Ridgedale Center).