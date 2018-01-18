The Definitive Guide to Mall of America

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Mall of America

Shopping and football go together like surf and turf. Being American means that the right answer to any binary choice is “both.” And this year, the Super Bowl comes to the home of the nation’s largest shopping and entertainment complex, Mall of America—an international tourist attraction in its own right, drawing 40 million visitors annually. MOA will be a hub of activity during the Super Bowl—from sports-radio broadcasts to concerts, appearances, and hotels packed with game attendees. (Keep your eyes peeled for celebrities!) Don’t let the commotion overwhelm you. A successful MOA visit requires planning and focus.

Choose your mall adventure!

Foodie

Breakfast: Caribou Coffee

The locally founded coffee chain serves a totally respectable breakfast sandwich. And coffee! Five mall locations; the coziest is 226 South Avenue

Shop: Vom Fass

Sample culinary oils and vinegars, as well as exclusive spirits, liqueurs, and wines from artisanal producers around the world. 345 North Garden

Lunch: Shake Shack

See why this fast-burger joint enjoys a cult-like following. Though New York–based, it uses Minnesota beef and serves local craft beer. The Malt of America (with peanut butter and marshmallow sauce) is worth breaking your diet. 332 North Garden

Happy Hour: FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar

The cozy bar is the perfect respite from the busy mall. Radisson Blu, level 2

Dinner: Masu Sushi & Robata

Not your average strip-mall sushi. And how many malls serve ramen this good? 344 South Avenue

Sports Fan

Shop: NFL Shop

Best place to buy official Super Bowl merch outside downtown. 206 South Avenue

Play: SMAASH

Hit the gas in go-karts on the multi-level track and try your hand at virtual reality games in this futuristic arcade. 402A East Broadway

See: Minnesota Twins Relics

Before MOA, Metropolitan Stadium stood here, where the Vikings and Twins played. Step up to home plate (a plaque, anyway) near Rock Bottom Plunge in Nickelodeon Universe. Above the log chute ride, a chair on the wall marks the upper deck landing spot of Harmon Killebrew’s 522-foot home run.

Drinks: GameWorks Sports Grille and Lanes

A lively place to watch the game, have a beer, and bowl. 401A East Broadway

Dinner: Twin City Grill

Dim lights and a commanding mahogany bar set the scene for this top spot to indulge in steak, seafood, and the best dirty martini you’ll find at the mall. 130 North Garden

Fashion Lover

Shop: Nordstrom

The best designer shopping at the mall—and that’s before you hit the shoe department. 1000 North-west Court

Shop: Zara

The fast-fashion giant needs two levels to contain its trendy wares for the whole family. 185 Central Parkway

Lunch: Cedar and Stone Urban Eatery

The swankiest restaurant at the mall, with a locally inspired menu. JW Marriott

Shop: Burberry

Step up your winter wardrobe with a classic cashmere plaid scarf. 178 South Avenue

Relax: Solimar Spa

Nurse your tired feet with a pedicure at this full-service salon and spa. Radisson Blu

Family

Shop: LEGO Store

Home to a 34-foot-tall LEGO robot, with play tables for free fun. 164 South Avenue

Lunch: American Girl Bistro

A kid-friendly menu that grownups (and dolls!) will enjoy, too. 5160-1 Center Court

Play: Nickelodeon Universe

With more than 30 rides from tame to thrills, you’d better spring for the all-day wristband ($35.99). 5100 Center Court

Dinner: Rainforest Cafe

Think: overpriced nachos with frequent sounds of thunder and robotic jungle animals. Or think: thoroughly contented kids. 306 South Avenue

Treats: Carlo’s Bakery

Fans of Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro will want to stop for a cannoli. 335 North Garden

Like a Local

Shop: RAAS Local Market

Get a taste of Minnesota’s vibrant maker marketplace at this pop-up featuring 24 brands selling leather goods, jewelry, gourmet treats, and much more. 262 West Market

Shop: Mona Williams

One of the few indie boutiques at the mall offering women’s fashion, gifts, and a knock-out selection of designer consignment handbags. 138 South Avenue

Lunch: Crave

A Twin Cities favorite for its expansive menu, full bar, and upscale atmosphere. Plenty of kid-friendly options, too. 368 South Avenue

Shop: Sigma

Want to shop the internationally popular line of makeup brushes and beauty products? The only place to do it in person is Sigma’s hometown mall. 286 West Market

Treat: Dough Dough

A food truck wasn’t enough to satisfy our appetite for raw (egg-free) cookie dough, so this new startup opened a shop serving dough by the scoop—cup or cone! 372 East Broadway