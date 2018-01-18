The Definitive Guide to Mall of America

Photography by Caitlin Abrams
Mall of America
Shopping and football go together like surf and turf. Being American means that the right answer to any binary choice is “both.” And this year, the Super Bowl comes to the home of the nation’s largest shopping and entertainment complex, Mall of America—an international tourist attraction in its own right, drawing 40 million visitors annually. MOA will be a hub of activity during the Super Bowl—from sports-radio broadcasts to concerts, appearances, and hotels packed with game attendees. (Keep your eyes peeled for celebrities!) Don’t let the commotion overwhelm you. A successful MOA visit requires planning and focus.
Choose your mall adventure!
Foodie
Breakfast: Caribou Coffee
The locally founded coffee chain serves a totally respectable breakfast sandwich. And coffee! Five mall locations; the coziest is 226 South Avenue
Vom Fass at Mall of America
Shop: Vom Fass
Sample culinary oils and vinegars, as well as exclusive spirits, liqueurs, and wines from artisanal producers around the world. 345 North Garden
Shake Shack at Mall of America
Lunch: Shake Shack
See why this fast-burger joint enjoys a cult-like following. Though New York–based, it uses Minnesota beef and serves local craft beer. The Malt of America (with peanut butter and marshmallow sauce) is worth breaking your diet. 332 North Garden
Happy Hour: FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar
The cozy bar is the perfect respite from the busy mall. Radisson Blu, level 2
Dinner: Masu Sushi & Robata
Not your average strip-mall sushi. And how many malls serve ramen this good? 344 South Avenue
Sports Fan
Shop: NFL Shop
Best place to buy official Super Bowl merch outside downtown. 206 South Avenue
SMAASH at Mall of America
Play: SMAASH
Hit the gas in go-karts on the multi-level track and try your hand at virtual reality games in this futuristic arcade. 402A East Broadway
See: Minnesota Twins Relics
Before MOA, Metropolitan Stadium stood here, where the Vikings and Twins played. Step up to home plate (a plaque, anyway) near Rock Bottom Plunge in Nickelodeon Universe. Above the log chute ride, a chair on the wall marks the upper deck landing spot of Harmon Killebrew’s 522-foot home run.
Drinks: GameWorks Sports Grille and Lanes
A lively place to watch the game, have a beer, and bowl. 401A East Broadway
Dinner: Twin City Grill
Dim lights and a commanding mahogany bar set the scene for this top spot to indulge in steak, seafood, and the best dirty martini you’ll find at the mall. 130 North Garden
Fashion Lover
Shop: Nordstrom
The best designer shopping at the mall—and that’s before you hit the shoe department. 1000 North-west Court
Zara at Mall of America
Shop: Zara
The fast-fashion giant needs two levels to contain its trendy wares for the whole family. 185 Central Parkway
Lunch: Cedar and Stone Urban Eatery
The swankiest restaurant at the mall, with a locally inspired menu. JW Marriott
Burberry at Mall of America
Shop: Burberry
Step up your winter wardrobe with a classic cashmere plaid scarf. 178 South Avenue
Relax: Solimar Spa
Nurse your tired feet with a pedicure at this full-service salon and spa. Radisson Blu
Family
LEGO store
Shop: LEGO Store
Home to a 34-foot-tall LEGO robot, with play tables for free fun. 164 South Avenue
Lunch: American Girl Bistro
A kid-friendly menu that grownups (and dolls!) will enjoy, too. 5160-1 Center Court
Nickelodeon Universe
Play: Nickelodeon Universe
With more than 30 rides from tame to thrills, you’d better spring for the all-day wristband ($35.99). 5100 Center Court
Rainforest Cafe
Dinner: Rainforest Cafe
Think: overpriced nachos with frequent sounds of thunder and robotic jungle animals. Or think: thoroughly contented kids. 306 South Avenue
Treats: Carlo’s Bakery
Fans of Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro will want to stop for a cannoli. 335 North Garden
Like a Local
RAAS Local Market
Shop: RAAS Local Market
Get a taste of Minnesota’s vibrant maker marketplace at this pop-up featuring 24 brands selling leather goods, jewelry, gourmet treats, and much more. 262 West Market
Mona Williams
Shop: Mona Williams
One of the few indie boutiques at the mall offering women’s fashion, gifts, and a knock-out selection of designer consignment handbags. 138 South Avenue
Lunch: Crave
A Twin Cities favorite for its expansive menu, full bar, and upscale atmosphere. Plenty of kid-friendly options, too. 368 South Avenue
Shop: Sigma
Want to shop the internationally popular line of makeup brushes and beauty products? The only place to do it in person is Sigma’s hometown mall. 286 West Market
Treat: Dough Dough
A food truck wasn’t enough to satisfy our appetite for raw (egg-free) cookie dough, so this new startup opened a shop serving dough by the scoop—cup or cone! 372 East Broadway