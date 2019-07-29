The Collected Cabin

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams, products co-curated by Mich Berthiaume Cabin Products

The best cabins tell a story. They feel layered, unexpected, even a bit quirky. They mix new and old, gifts from weekend guests and antiques passed down from generations—just like the stories and life experiences shared around the campfire. The best cabins feel like a cozy retreat, juxtaposing modern convenience and nostalgic charm.

1. Canoe paddles

Adorn the walls with vintage trappings by local makers.

Skinny canoe paddle ($180) and wide canoe paddle ($155), by Sanborn Canoe Co., from Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave., Mpls., 612-339-3433

2. Lounge chair

A heritage modern chair can update even the most rustic room.

($1,600), from Room & Board, 7010 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-927-8835

3. Blue-and-white striped throw

($160), multicolored striped throw ($200), red-and-black buffalo check throw ($110), and striped pillowcase ($80), all by Faribault Woolen Mill Co., 1029 Washington Ave. S., Mpls., 612-254-8464

4. Briefcase

($160), from Frost River, 1910 W. Superior St., Duluth, 218-727-1472

5. Venus rug (5' x 8')

($1,170), by Dash & Albert, from Woody’s Furniture, 5217 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-929-6300

6. Mug

Tip: While at vintage shops, keep your eyes peeled for timeless reads. They’re essential for dockside relaxation!

($36), by Fringe and Fettle Ceramics, Schmidt Artist Lofts, 876 W. 7th St., St. Paul, fringeandfettle.com