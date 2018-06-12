The Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Type of Dad

× Expand Father's Day Gift Guide 2018

Sometimes, Dad can be the hardest dang person to shop for. No need to settle for socks this year—we've got you covered with gifts for every breed of dad.

× 1 of 8 Expand Courtesy of I Like You For the grill aficionado 'Spice things up with these Sota-themed dry rubs and spice blends. MN Nice Spices ($8 each) from I Like You, multiple metro locations, i-like-you-minneapolis.myshopify.com × 2 of 8 Expand Courtesy of ENO For the outdoorsman A hammock lets the outdoorsy dad rest after a long day of trekking through the woods. Or fishing on the North Shore. Or scaling the Southern Minnesota bluffs. You get the gist. DoubleNest Hammock ($70) from Eagles Nest Outfitters, eaglesnestoutfittersinc.com × 3 of 8 Expand Courtesy of MLB Shop For the sports fan Dad can rep his favorite team while rocking major vintage vibes. Men’s Twins Cooperstown Hat ($30), from mlbshop.com × 4 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Jack Mason For the dad who keeps it simple Basics don’t have to be boring: A leather cardholder keeps things slim and simple for the guy who can’t be bothered with flashy stuff. Cardholder ($65) by Jack Mason, from Martin Patrick 3, 212 3rd Ave. N. Ste. 106, 612-746-5329, martinpatrick3.com × 5 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Askov Finlayson For the frequent flyer This bridle-leather-and-canvas bag with brass accents is perfect both for short business trips to big cities and long weekends up north. Curtis Flight Bag ($240) from Askov Finlayson, 204 N. 1st St., Mpls, 612-206-3925, askovfinlayson.com × 6 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Skaalvenn For the king of cocktails This habanero rum from Brooklyn Park brewery Skaalvenn lets dad create the spiciest of spiked bevs all summer long. ($25) From Ombibulous, 949 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-354-7944, ombibulousmn.com × 7 of 8 Expand Courtesy of TC Running For the fitness fan (who's not afraid to reward himself) Perfect for the dad who agrees that all that running deserves a refuel at the closest brewery. Brew Tee ($26.95) from TC Running, multiple metro locations, tcrunningco.com × 8 of 8 Expand Courtesy of Paddle North For the waterbug Treat your lake-loving dad to something extra special. This inflatable paddle board is ready for everything from Bde Mka Ska to the Boundary Waters. 11.6 Portager Paddle Board ($995) from Paddle North, paddlenorth.com Prev Next

