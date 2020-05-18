Designer Dresses Are Coming to Target

The local retailer teamed up with fashion labels LoveShackFancy, Lisa Marie Fernandez, and Cushnie to launch a collection of chic—and affordable—frocks that will hit stores next month.

Time to start thinking about swapping your tired quarantine sweatsuit for a summer sundress. 

Today, Target announced its newest collaboration, The Designer Dress Collection. In partnership with three women-founded fashion labels—LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez—the limited-edition collection is focused solely on fashionable, summer-y frocks inspired by the designers' signature styles—but at a fraction of the cost.

Including over 70 styles, the collaboration features a variety of prints and silhouettes all in inclusive sizes (XXS-3X) retailing for under $60. Think: ethereal and feminine florals and ruffles from LoveShackFancy, boho gauze and polka dots from Lisa Marie Fernandez, and architectural and modern color-blocked and neon silhouettes by Cushnie.

While many brands have decided to postpone—or cancel—new product drops during the Covid-19 outbreak, Target decided to go ahead with the Designer Dress Collection, but plans to up its selection of online inventory to continue promoting safe and social distanced shopping.

“For more than a year, the Target team has been working closely with these three distinct and incredibly talented designers to bring our guests this special and affordable limited-edition collection,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Style and Owned Brands at Target, in a press release. “When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress—especially as we hope for brighter days ahead.” 

The collaboration is slated to hit the website on June 6 and select stores June 15. target.com