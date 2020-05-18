Designer Dresses Are Coming to Target

× Expand photo courtesy of Target LoveShackFancy for Target LoveShackFancy for Target

Time to start thinking about swapping your tired quarantine sweatsuit for a summer sundress.

Today, Target announced its newest collaboration, The Designer Dress Collection. In partnership with three women-founded fashion labels—LoveShackFancy, Cushnie and Lisa Marie Fernandez—the limited-edition collection is focused solely on fashionable, summer-y frocks inspired by the designers' signature styles—but at a fraction of the cost.

Including over 70 styles, the collaboration features a variety of prints and silhouettes all in inclusive sizes (XXS-3X) retailing for under $60. Think: ethereal and feminine florals and ruffles from LoveShackFancy, boho gauze and polka dots from Lisa Marie Fernandez, and architectural and modern color-blocked and neon silhouettes by Cushnie.

While many brands have decided to postpone—or cancel—new product drops during the Covid-19 outbreak, Target decided to go ahead with the Designer Dress Collection, but plans to up its selection of online inventory to continue promoting safe and social distanced shopping.

“For more than a year, the Target team has been working closely with these three distinct and incredibly talented designers to bring our guests this special and affordable limited-edition collection,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Style and Owned Brands at Target, in a press release. “When we started working with these three designers, our collective hope with The Designer Dress Collection was, and still is, to evoke a sense of joy and confidence that comes with finding the perfect dress—especially as we hope for brighter days ahead.”

photo courtesy of Target Lisa Marie Fernandez for Target photo courtesy of Target LoveShackFancy for Target photo courtesy of Target Cushnie for Target

The collaboration is slated to hit the website on June 6 and select stores June 15. target.com