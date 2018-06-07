Target Launches New Home Brand 'Made By Design'

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos courtesy of Target × 2 of 5 Expand × 3 of 5 Expand × 4 of 5 Expand × 5 of 5 Expand Prev Next

For those looking for goods that are less farmhouse-inspired (no offense to our HGTV sweethearts Chip and Joanna), and instead seeking out more minimal contemporary basics, listen up! Target just announced it will launch new home line Made By Design later this month.

The collection, coming to stores and online June 23, is made up of home goods—including bedding, bath accessories, storage solutions, kitchen tools, and furniture—which the retailer describes as simple, affordable pieces designed to elevate every room in the home.

After performing extensive guest research to learn more about what their guests were and weren't buying in the home department, Target discovered some gaping holes in its home product mix. Most notably, it learned that its guests—especially those establishing their first homes—are looking for items to help create foundation of their homes, perform for years to come, and complement their evolving look, all without sacrificing style or affordability. They discovered that after shopping at Target for more decorative items, customers would then to go to other big box retailers like Ikea, Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, or Walmart for basic, everyday housewares.

"Made By Design is the ultimate expression of our DNA—a commitment to the democratization of impeccable design,” says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target. “This line is filled with beautiful, purposeful pieces that our guests can count on for superior quality, style, and value season after season. It’s the perfect foundational brand to complement our assortment, which now features more distinct aesthetics than ever to help every guest make their house a home that truly reflects their unique personalities and preferences.”

So, we'll see if the local retailer has what it takes to beat the Ikeas of the world in this category.

Made By Design will be available in all Target stores and on Target.com beginning June 23. Prices range from $1 to $260 for bedding, bath accessories, storage solutions, kitchen tools and furniture, with most items less than $30, and, like all of its owned brands, will be backed by its one-year guarantee return policy.

