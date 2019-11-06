Target Launches HoliDeals and Unveils Black Friday 2019 Ad

× Expand photo courtesy of Target pressroom Target Holiday Black Friday 2018 Black Friday shoppers at Target get deals on hot items like TVs, toys and kitchen appliances on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Maple Grove, Minnesota. (Craig Lassig/AP Images for Target)

This morning, Minneapolis-based retailer Target released its Black Friday ad and announced it's kicking off holiday shopping with the launch of "HoliDeals" that allow guests to save on thousands of items throughout the season.

HoliDeals launch on Friday, November 8 with an expanded, two-day Black Friday preview sale that will, according to a Target Press Release, feature four times the number of deals compared to last year. Following the two-day preview, HoliDeals will continue in the form of the retailer's well-known "Weekend Deals" (starting Saturday, November 16 and running through Sunday, December 15). Details about the upcoming weekend savings and sales will be revealed every Tuesday.

“This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target," says Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer at Target in a press release. "Our expanded Black Friday Preview Sale is just the beginning of a season full of savings. And with our biggest investment ever in guest service, our teams will be ready to help guests shop and save with ease this holiday season.”

Some of the deals in Target's 2019 Black Friday preview sale include discounts on products including Dyson vacuums and hairdryers and Beats headphones. Categories include gift cards, electronics, toys, beauty, apparel, home, holiday gifts and décor. More about the seasonal savings can be viewed here.

In addition, the retailer is also offering expanded, early access on Black Friday deals to its RedCard holders and Target Circle members—a newly-developed, digital loyalty program that delivers surprise perks and savings to guests—beginning Wednesday, November 27 before the Black Friday savings run from Thursday, November 28–Saturday, November 30.