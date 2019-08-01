Target to Release 20th Anniversary Designer Collection

× Expand photo courtesy of Target Marimekko for Target, 2016

If you missed your chance to snag an affordable knit scarf from the Target x Missoni collaboration back in 2011, this may just be your second chance.

It's been two decades since Target launched its first designer collaboration with Michael Graves, which signaled a steady wave of subsequent collaborations with iconic designers like Lilly Pulitzer, Victoria Beckham, Zac Posen, Proenza Schouler, and more. To celebrate the milestone, the brand is launching over 300 limited-edition items from 20 past design partnerships and collections.

Participating designers include Michael Graves, Philippe Starck, Stephen Sprouse, Isaac Mizrahi, Erin Fetherston, Proenza Schouler, Thakoon, John Derian, Anna Sui, Rodarte, Stephen Burrows, Zac Posen, Harajuku Mini, Missoni, Jason Wu, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Altuzarra, Lilly Pulitzer, Marimekko and Hunter. Starting September 14, the pieces will be available online and in-stores while supplies last, though each guest is able to purchase up to five items per size and color. Items within the 20th anniversary collection are priced from $7-$160, and run the gamut from apparel and accessories (all women’s apparel will include extended, inclusive sizing), to home décor and kitchen wares.

× Expand photo courtesy of Target Lily Pulitzer for Target, 2015

“Each partnership brought something special and exciting to our guests," says Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, in a press release. "And with 20 years behind us, we’re only getting started. We look forward to bringing our guests more incredible, inspiring and affordable design, creating preference for Target each and every day.”

Target has also partnered with the publishing house Rizzoli to release the book "Target: 20 Years of Design for All: How Target Revolutionized Accessible Design," which will be available to the public on September 3. The brand also plans to release a documentary this fall (in partnership with RadicalMedia) that will showcase how its affordable designs changed the retail world.