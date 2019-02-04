Sweet Escapes

× Expand photos by Caitlin Abrams Alma Hotel’s style Nestled in Northeast, Alma Hotel’s style is rooted in Nordic design.

Tote

Northeast

Base Camp: Alma Hotel

Play it cool at this urban-hipster hangout. Unplug with a nighttime stroll on the Stone Arch Bridge. 528 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-379-4909

Pack it: Channel the Scandi-minimal aesthetic with a carryall by the hotel’s interior designer. Tote ($596), by Spring Finn & Co., 875 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-245-7861

Mini Backpack

MOA

Base Camp: JW Marriott

Ladies, leave your men at home and plan a shop-until-you-drop girls’ getaway (you’re welcome). 612-615-0100

Pack it: Mini backpack ($315), by Graf Lantz, from GRAY Home +Lifestyle, 264Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

Sequin Mules

Downtown St. Paul

Base Camp: St. Paul Hotel

From the charming rooms to “The Grill,” bask in old, historic St. Paul charm in style. 350 Market St., 651-292-9292

Pack it: Sequin mules ($380), by AGL, from Pumpz & Co., Galleria, 952-926-2252

Beaded Clutch Customize your clutch with letters, patterns, or symbols.

Wayzata

Base Camp: The Hotel Landing

Escape the city with a relaxing stay near Lake Minnetonka. Start with a Drybar signature blowout, end with a “treat yourself” dinner at neighboring Bellecour. 925 Lake St., 952-777-7900

Pack it: Beaded clutch ($195), by Moyna, also from Pumpz & Co.

Boots and Leash Fur babies welcome at this dog-friendly hotel!

Stillwater

Base Camp: Lora

Fuel up with a fresh-pressed juice from MADE Coffee and explore Stillwater’s charming downtown. 402 S. Main St., 651-571-3500

Pack it: Leather leash ($60), by Solid Manufacturing Co., from Lucy & Co., lucyand.co; boots ($160), by Timberland, from Madewell, Mall of America and Southdale Center

Mat and slippers

Downtown Minneapolis

Base Camp: Hotel Ivy

Get your vinyasa on at one of the Ivy Fitness Club’s yoga classes. 201 S. 11th St., 612-746-4600

Pack it: Yoga mat ($97), by Big Raven Yoga, bigravenyoga.com; alpaca slipper ($208), by Ariana Bohling, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802

Swimsuit and Hat

North Loop

Base Camp: Hewing Hotel

Soak up city views from the heated rooftop pool—yes, wear a cute hat with your swimsuit! Then wrap your night with billiards and fireside cocktails at Tullibee, the lobby bar. 300 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 651-468-0400

Pack it: Swimsuit ($175), by Boamar, from Nani Nalu, 3821 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-922-7946; alpaca hat ($70), by Emilime, also from GRAY Home + Lifestyle

Love that burns candle

Bloomington

Base Camp: Intercontinental

Unwind with a facial at the hotel’s Elevations Spa. Then head back to your room and continue the self-care with a bath and room service. Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, 612-725-0500

Pack it: Lavender linen spray ($14), by Lavande; Vesuvius bath soak ($30), by MONTA; Love That Burns candle ($20), by Tatine, all from Golden Rule, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098