Your Shopping Guide to Twin Cities Holiday Markets

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Northern Grade Minneapolis 2013

Linden Hills Holiday Market: More than 60 vendors sell food, crafts, winter home and outdoor decor, and holiday gifts. Sundays, Nov. 5-Dec. 17. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 44th St. W., Mpls., lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org

Shop by Candlelight: Snelling & Selby lights up with candles and sales. Participating businesses (Flirt Boutique, Lula Vintage, Brow Chic, Patina, Spoils of Wear, and around 20 more) will place luminaries outside their doors to indicate discounts, snacks, music, drinks, and raffles inside. Thursday, Nov. 9. Selby and Snelling avenues, St. Paul, selbyatsnelling.org

Minneapolis Holiday Boutique: A stadium-sized event featuring hundreds of local boutiques and makers, as well selfie stations, relaxation lounges, and package check, Admission is $10-$12. November 10-12, U.S. Bank Stadium, minneapolisholidayboutique.com

Hometown for the Holidays: Take advantage of discounts and sales at local businesses, as well as goods by local makers. November 18-December 31, Main Street in Stillwater, events.discoverstillwater.com

Craft’za: Featuring around 100 local makers, but for the first time, each day will feature a separate list of artists, so plan to visit twice! November 18-19, Grain Belt Bottling Building, 71 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., craftza.com

Holidazzle: The new Minneapolis holiday tradition in Loring Park will include dozens of local artisans and makers, a skating rink, local entertainers, classic holiday movies, visits from Santa, giveaways, drinks and treats, and a few surprises along the way. Thursday-Sunday, November 24-December 23, Loring Park, holidazzle.com

Christmas in Excelsior: Downtown Excelsior’s German-style open-air market features more than 50 local makers and food vendors, plus KinderWorld with activities and stories for the kiddos. November 24-26, parking lot behind Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd St., Excelsior, excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com

Minneapolis Craft Market's Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday: Minneapolis Craft Market’s local alternative to Black Friday celebrates Sociable Cider Werks fourth anniversary with live music, new ciders, 15 makers, and food vendors. November 24-25, Sociable Cider Werks 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Mpls.

Midway Holiday Pop-up Shop: The third-annual event will feature photos with Santa all morning, drinks and snacks, music, and local makers. November 25, Celtic Junction Arts Center, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul, hamlinemidway.org/popupshop

50th and France Winter Market: From stocking stuffers to hostess gifts, each week will reflect a different theme with products from local makers. Bring the kids for holiday crafts, games, cookie decorating and stories. Saturdays, Nov, 25-Dec. 16. Edina 5-0 Building, 50thandfrance.com/events

Landmark Center’s Annual Old Fashioned Holiday Bazaar: This year is the 39th anniversary of the event, featuring 75 booths of gifts made by local artisans. They’ll be selling jewelry, wreaths, art, accessories, lotions, and soaps. November 30-December 2, Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul, landmarkcenter.org/bazaar.html

Holiday No Coast Craft-o-Rama: This is not your grandmother’s craft show; it’s a modern and urban way to highlight local businesses and artists. Shop quirky cards from Bench Pressed, natural beauty products form Smöra Handcrafted Skin Care, fun kids’ clothes by Sweet Pea and Co., and so many more. New this year: a small selection of first-time makers in the Up-And-Coming Artist Spotlight. December 1 & 2, Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Mpls., nocoastcraft.com

European Christmas Market at Hub for the Holidays: Shop handmade gifts, sip Gluhwein (spiced mulled wine), and taste traditional European treats at Union Depot’s open-air Austrian-inspired holiday market. December 1-3 and 8-10 (Holiday Bake Sale on December 9), Union Depot, 214 4th St. E., St. Paul, uniondepot.org

Julmarknad: Around 40 local and regional makers will set up shop for American Swedish Institute’s annual Christmas Market. They’re also hosting special performances by Nordic music and dance groups, festival food, kids’ crafts, stories, and Santa visits—plus glögg (mulled wine) for the grownups. December 2-3, American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., asimn.org

A Handmade Holiday Market: Sip beer while shopping for gifts from local makers such as Larissa Loden, True Ethic, Cherry Rock Design, Radiate Activewear, and nearly 20 more. Hosted by the Minneapolis Craft Market. Saturdays, December 2-16, Lakes and Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Mpls, lakesandlegends.com

Crafts at Canteen: The third-annual event features 11 local makers like Belle Isle, Big River Woodworks, LochNessMpls, and Serious Jam. December 8, Canteen Coffee Bar, 3255 Bryant Ave. S., Mpls., canteen3255.com

Northern Grade at Holidazzle: The original American-made heritage goods market returns to Minneapolis where it all started to partner, for the first time, with a larger event—Holidazzle. Expect Northern Grade’s usual mix of old and new brands, including J.W. Hulme and Byrd & Belle, with an emphasis on quality and timeless style. December 9-10, Main Holidazzle tent, Loring Park, northerngrade.com