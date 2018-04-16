Where to Shop Sustainably on Earth Day

× Expand Photo by Anna Mahnke Inside of Key North Boutique. This July, Key North Boutique celebrates its 13th year of providing sustainable shopping for the Twin Cities.

FOR YOUR CLOSET

Walking a day in Gigi Hadid’s shoes would be great, but Key North does you one better—they’ve got her jeans! Well, her brand of jeans, anyway. The nearly 13-year-old boutique has been saving the earth since before it was cool, bringing in only sustainable designers who’ve outfitted some of the biggest stars (those jeans we mentioned are by Parker Smith, and have been spotted on Cindy Crawford, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o, to name just a few). In honor of their favorite holiday, the ladies of Key North are knocking 20 percent off of regular-priced items (Psst…they’ve got menswear, too!). 515 1st Ave. NE, Mpls., keynorthboutique.com

This sustainable Northeast shop sells brands made locally and globally. Special for Earth Day, the boutique has partnered up with Hackwith Design House to create an exclusive garment—an airy, lilac wrap dress. Only seven are up for grabs (in sizes XS to plus size 4) online and in stores starting at noon on April 22. 945 Broadway St. NE, Mpls., shophazelandrose.com

Owner Lissa Aquila Dohl is all about relaxed elegance for the mindful woman. All of her featured designers practice sustainability and ethical and fair-trade workmanship to produce flowing tunics and comfortable skirts for all occasions. New in her online-only boutique this spring is a line of transitional pieces from Neon Buddah—ya know, for that summer night that feels more like a November one. lissatheshop.com

Shop dog Daisy can be seen sniffing around Spoils of Wear a few times a week.

Jill Erickson's collection of natural fibers and repurposed materials cover the spectrum when it comes to current trends. Plus, chambray shift dresses, tunic tanks, and floral print pants look even better when they’re helping save the planet, promise. She puts all her favorites on display for the St. Paul boutique’s first-ever fashion show on April 22. Keeping with the give-back theme, funds from the show will benefit Underdog Rescue. 1566 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, spoilsofwear.com

Bring the feel-good-do-good vibes with you to the yoga studio with Soul Flower’s organic cotton threads. All of their tees, tanks, and leggings are printed on with low-impact dyes, and their funky patchwork bags and pants are handmade, so no two are exactly alike. 801 Boone Ave N., Mpls., soul-flower.com

FOR YOUR HOME

Reduce your baby’s carbon footprint (before they even make one) with organic nursery essentials like crib mattresses, washcloths, breathable swaddles, and more. While not wholly organic, Baby Grand offers an eco-friendly alternative to most items. 1137 Grand Ave., St. Paul, and 1010 Mainstreet, Hopkins, babyongrand.com

Founder Tina North boasts an eye for “trash with potential,” but her products are anything but throwaways. Her shop offers fully organic furniture like bedding sets (mattresses and frames, too!), sofas, and bookcases, as well as full lines of non-toxic kids toys and organic cosmetics. 3056 Excelsior Blvd., Mpls., mossenvy.com

The master craftsmen at Erik design their tables, cabinets, and dressers to outlast the buyer. Morbid? Sure. But impressive and sustainable enough that we’re willing to let it slide? Definitely. They keep it local, too—harvesting their wood from Midwestern, rural farmers and traveling only as far as Canada for their wood-finishing waxes and oils. 700 Seville Drive #204, Jordan, erikorganic.com

FOR YOURSELF

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Hive Retail display at The Hive Salon.

Forget what you thought you knew about chemicals used in salons. The Hive is out to prove that beauty can be environmentally friendly, with their 100 percent plant-based products and ammonia-free hair color. But their consciousness goes well beyond the salves and dyes they put in your hair—as an eco-certified salon, they use only LED, energy-efficient lighting, offer organic, fair trade coffee, tea, and milk, and decorate with locally made, up-cycled furniture. While physically closed on Earth Day, they're dropping 20 percent off all products on Saturday, April 21. 1621 East Hennepin Ave., Mpls., thehivesalon.com

The brainchild of Aveda founder Horst Rechelbacher, IN is the first to admit that not everything on their shelves is 100 percent organic—only because basically no such product exists, so 65–95 percent organic is pretty dang good, considering. Treat yourself to a destress scalp treatment or a new cut and color. Your hair, and Mother Nature, will thank you. Find IN products in many Twin Cities salons, including 983 E. Hennepin Ave., Mpls., intelligentnutrients.com

The Nicollet Ave. spa specializes in holistic care and therapeutic massage. They believe in the ritual of self-care rather than a quick fix, and use plant-based synthetic-free products to do it. Waxing sounds so much less painful when it’s called “sugaring.” 2515 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., estrellamn.com

