Where to Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a day dedicated to supporting local businesses, artists, makers, and, well, each other. This year, many Twin Cities shops are hosting events on Saturday, November 25, but will have deals and drawings all weekend long. Plus, Metro Transit’s Green Line is giving free rides all day so you can join the party without worrying about parking. Here’s a sampling of events and sales not to miss.

Arlee Park: Enjoy10 percent off most items and snack on coffee and donuts from Rebel Donut Bar. Plus, rumor has it there will be a potential local business pop-up…11 a.m.-5 p.m., 3000 E. 50th St., Mpls., arleepark

Atelier957: In-store giveaways, 30 percent off all merchandise online or in-store, drawings, and snacks/drinks—what more could you need? November 24-25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 957 Grand Ave., St. Paul, atelier957.com

Bibelot: Shop mystery coupons, a huge Baggallini sale, and 20 percent off anything Buffalo plaid (Friday only) to support Plaid Friday/Small Business Saturday. Bonus: They’re serving snacks on Saturday to refuel your shopping day. November 24-25, several metro locations, biblelotshops.com

Blooma: Blooma’s hosting free Starbucks coffee, $10 barre and yoga classes, and a pop-up boutique with locally-made ceramics, natural beauty products, baby clothes, and jewelry all morning long. 7 a.m.-12:45 p.m., 5315 Lyndale Ave. S., Ste. A, Mpls, blooma.com

Burning Brothers Brewing: Local businesses and makers are hitting the brewery scene with a variety of Minnesota-themed accessories, jewelry, sassy cross-stitches, and handmade candles and soaps. 2-8 p.m., 1750 Thomas Ave., Ste. 2, St. Paul, burnbrosbrew.com

Carver Junk Company: Pay it forward while shopping local at both Carver Junk locations. For every item shoppers buy from their annual Gift Guide, a percent of proceeds will go to a local family’s emergency fund. Plus, they’ll have in-store drawings and specials all weekend long (and we heard rumors of a hot chocolate bar in Minneapolis). 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 4748 Chicago Ave., Mpls, and 206 N. Chestnut St., Chaska, carverjunkcompany.com

The Golden Pearl Vintage: Shoppers receive 20 percent off their entire purchase, plus a $20 coupon for future trips. Gift cards are included in the sale! 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 507A E. Hennepin Ave., Mpls, goldenpearlvintage.com

Golden Rule: Enjoy free espresso bevs by Coffee Cart from 10-2 and shop sales and pop-ups from Willful Goods, Minny & Paul, Victoria Campbell, 1130 Forever, Dinosaur Hampton, and Esther Clark. Check out Excelsior’s Christkindlesmarkt just down the road to make a full day of local love. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 350 Water St., Excelsior, shopgoldenrule.com

GRAY Home + Lifestyle: Happy second birthday, GRAY! They’re celebrating with a Room No. 3 pop-up and treats from Bogart’s Doughnut Co. 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 366 Water St., Excelsior, grayhomeandlifestyle.com

Greater Goods: Get 20 percent off storewide on Small Business Saturday, plus receive a $5 gift card when you spend $20 or more at this indie card and gift store. 2515 Nicollet Ave., Suite B, Mpls., shopgreatergoods.com

Haupt Antiek Market: It’s time to up your vintage Santa collection. Shop Haupt’s vintage holiday décor, farmhouse-style furniture, and unique gifts—and they’re only open a few days a month, so take advantage while you can. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 7570 W. 147th St., Apple Valley, hauptantiek.com

Hazel & Rose: Shop Hazel & Rose’s compounding sale—10 percent off your first item, 20 percent off your second, and so on—plus get a free gift with purchases over $100. Also, get 25 percent of storewide online from Thanksgiving-Cyber Monday. November 24-26, 945 Broadway St. NE, Ste. 220, Mpls, shophazelandrose.com

Midway Holiday Pop-up Shop: The third-annual event will feature photos with Santa all morning, drinks and snacks, music, and gifts by local makers. November 25, Celtic Junction Arts Center, 836 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul, hamlinemidway.org/popupshop

Milkweed Books: Local books make great gifts, and Milkweed’s making it easy on you with a day full of bookseller recommendations (at 10 percent off), readings by Alex Lemon, free Peace Coffee and Able Seedhouse + Brewery beer, and more events throughout the day. 10 a.m.-7 p.m., 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Mpls, milkweed.org

Minneapolis Craft Market's Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday: Minneapolis Craft Market’s local alternative to Black Friday celebrates Sociable Cider Werks’ fourth anniversary with live music, new ciders, 15 makers, and food vendors. November 24-25, Sociable Cider Werks 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Mpls.

Northrup King Building: Small businesses on all four floors of the building will host sales and deals. Meet the artists behind local jewelry, ceramics, paintings, photography, printmaking, hand-blown glass art, and more. Noon-5 p.m., 1500 Jackson St. NE, Mpls, facebook.com

Pacifier: Who says grownups get the best deals? The Twin Cities’ kids’ boutique is featuring 15 percent off your entire purchase Friday-Sunday at all locations. Get your gifts wrapped by Pregnancy and Postpartum Support MN members in the North Loop on Saturday. November 24-26, several metro locations, pacifier.me

Primp: Gamble for coupons all weekend online and in-store. Pull a discount at the register of anywhere from 10 to 50 percent off to use in-store that day, and again on a purchase during December. Primp’s also releasing new merchandise, throwing some giveaways, and treating you to sips and snacks throughout the weekend. November 24-26, several metro locations, primpyourself.com

Indies First at Red Balloon Bookshop: Local authors, including Newbery Award Medalist Kelly Barnhill, are working as guest booksellers during Red Balloon’s annual event. Shop titles for kids and adults alike while learning more about what makes local bookshops so great. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul, redballoonbookshop.com

Showroom: Get 20-30 percent off in-store goods, plus visit pop-ups by Mayamade, Meg Brown Ceramics, Famiglia Meschini Wines, and more. They’ll have live music and free tarot card readings happening throughout the day. 11 a.m.-7 p.m., 615 W. Lake St., Mpls, showroommpls.com

Small Business Saturday at the 50th and France Winter Market: Small Business Saturday kicks off winter market season in Edina, with in-store discounts and activities for the whole family. This week’s theme is Hostess and Holiday Party Gifts—have local artisans show you want to buy. Saturdays, Nov, 25-Dec. 16. Edina 5-0 Building, 50thandfrance.com/events