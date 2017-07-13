Where to Shop Before the X Games Minneapolis

× Expand Cal Surf board shop in Minneapolis.

Finally: Twin Cities hipsters will have the occasion to justify the checkerboard Vans and Thrasher tees they’ve been wearing to distilleries and agency gigs as a sign of youthful rebellion. The X Games opens today at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis. The four-day action sports festival will bring extreme skateboarding and BMX competition as well as live performances by Flume, a Day to Remember and Atmosphere. Add it all up, and you’ll need a lot of flat brimmed caps, wild socks and baggy shorts to fit in. Of course there will be official X Games merch for sale at the stadium, but skate/bike culture goes deep in the TC. We’re home to some iconic shops that not only sell the coolest gear, they know the ins and outs of the local scene. These shops already have relationships with many X Games competitors, both local and national, and those extreme athletes have been popping by all week. “It’s been busy,” says Familia skate shop manager Tabari Cook. “We’ve had athletes in, and a lot of people are just feeling inspired to get a board.” Before you head downtown for the games, check out these essential shops for truly authentic souvenirs.

Cal Surf

Established on April Fool’s Day 1988, Cal Surf is one of the best known skate shops in the Midwest, and everyone working there, from the owner on down, skates, snowboards or rides. Located in Uptown, just a couple of blocks from Lake Calhoun, Cal Surf offers the trendy gear, like Thrasher hats, and crazy socks. But look beyond, for boards designed in-house, Minnesota gear, and t-shirts for City of Skate, a coalition of Twin Cities skaters and their allies who are on a mission to develop world class skate parks in town. Sale of the gear supports the cause. 1715 W. Lake St., Mpls., cal-surf.com

Familia

Familia is a one-stop shop for all things skateboarding. At its store in Uptown, Familia sells boards, tools, shoes, and apparel, both from the Familia brand and from all the tightest lines, including Huf and Diamond. There is also Familia HQ, a warehouse-turned-indoor skate park. The company seems to stay true to its name, which means “family” of course, since everyone in the store and at the Familia indoor skate park seem to know one another. Familia Skateshop, 2833 Hennepin Ave, Mpls, 612-353-6930. Familia Indoor Skate Park, 835 E. Hennepin Ave, 612-379-3080, familiaskateshop.com

3rd Lair

Coincidentally, the same week that the X Games take place in Minneapolis, 3rd Lair SkatePark and SkateShop is celebrating its 20-year anniversary. This skateboard specialty retailer based in Golden Valley features an indoor skate park and sells skateboards, skateboard pieces, and its own branded merchandise. 3rd Lair’s been known to many an X Games competitor. A best seller at 3rd Lair right now, both in preparation for the X Games as well as in celebration of their 20th birthday, is the “Home is Where the Heart Is” collection of boards and t-shirts. 3rd Lair, 850 Florida Ave. S, Golden Valley, 763-797-5283, 3rdlair.com

Help Boardshop

Help Boardshop in Edina is both a shop and an indoor skate park. (See a pattern here?) “We are excited to have the X Games here in the Twin Cities. The local skateboard scene is so strong with incredible shops,” says Help's Johnny Nelson. “There are also many beautiful outdoor parks and plazas as well as indoor parks for the winter. The X Games will only help to build the local scene and get young kids hyped on skateboarding." 7385 Bush Lake Rd., Edina, jsaw.org/help-boardshop.

The Alt

Can’t forget the bikers! The Alt Bike and Boardshop prides itself in having the fastest repair turnaround in the cities, as in overnight. Yep that’s it. Fun fact for the skaters: The Alt was one of the first skate shops in Minnesota and they also opened the first two skateparks in the state. The second and bigger skatepark was sold and is now what we know as 3rd Lair. The Alt sells helmets, clothing, accessories and bags, and of course, bikes and boards! 3013 S. Lyndale Ave., altbikeboard.com