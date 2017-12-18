Where to Buy Super Bowl 2018 Gear

How do you pre-game in the weeks before the biggest game? Shopping! Super Bowl LII gear is arriving in stores now, with much more on the way. Here are the best local resources.

Shop Now:

NFL Shop at Mall of America. This NFL pop-up shop is filled with official Super Bowl LII gear: apparel, hats, mugs, key chains, posters—basically anything you could slap the Super Bowl logo on. 206 South Avenue

Vikings Locker Room. Find a selection of Super Bowl 52 apparel and collectibles at both locations. U.S. Bank Stadium and Mall of America, 126 East Broadway, vikingsfanshop.com

Target. The roll out is just beginning. Many Twin Cities Target stores already offer an assortment of official Super Bowl LII t-shirts and hats, with additional items launching in mid-January. The flagship Nicollet Mall store will feature the most robust assortment. target.com

Love from Minneapolis. The Meet Minneapolis Convention and Visitors Association’s downtown gift store is selling “Bold North” apparel and accessories, promoting the Super Bowl Host Committee’s theme for the big game. 505 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., minneapolis.org

Shop Soon:

Askov Finlayson x Target. On Jan. 14, Twin Cities Target stores will debut an exclusive collection of “North” apparel and gear designed in collaboration with North Loop retailer Askov Finlayson. target.com

Game Time Shopping:

NFL Shop on Nicollet Mall. During Super Bowl Live festivities in the 10 days leading up to game day, a Super Bowl store like the one at Mall of America will pop-up on the first floor of the Dayton’s Project. 700 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis Convention Center. The Super Bowl Experience, billed as an interactive theme park for those who want a taste of the action (especially young fans) with virtual reality experiences, autograph signings, a play zone, and more will also feature a big NFL Shop. But you’ll need a ticket to the Experience to get in. mnsuperbowl.com