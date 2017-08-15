West Elm's Pinterest Style Finder Brings Your Style Home

I dream of creating a magazine-worthy apartment...while shopping on a magazine intern's budget. I've got wish lists and Pinterest boards galore, but I hadn't even thought about textured grey drapes to my windows, until West Elm suggested them.

I'll take all the suggestions I can get, so I've been experimenting with West Elm's new Pinterest Style Finder. The tool uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to match styles from Pinterest boards to West Elm products they most closely represent. It’s cool. It’s fun—the kind of fun that seems productive at first but then sucks you into an online shopping vortex. But in my experience, it works.

According to Luke Chatelain, West Elm's Vice President of Innovation, the Style Finder was inspired by West Elm's Style + Service team. They noticed that nearly all customers who came in for design consultations shared Pinterest boards with their favorite home decor styles and wanted to find similar products within West Elm's collection. The Style Finder streamlines the process and makes it easier for people to find what they want—from the comfort of their own couches. It's still in the early days, so it's hard to say exactly how many orders have originated from it, but the West Elm team is optimistic about its future.

"The West Elm Pinterest Style Finder is a natural yet interesting way to build upon how our customers are already interacting with the brand," Chatelain says.

I already use Pinterest to organize my apartment goals, so I decided to give it a try. The tool is easy to use—simply paste the link to a home decor Pinterest board (it could be yours or someone else’s), select a product category (living room, bedroom, dining room + kitchen, office, or outdoor), and hit “submit.” Object recognition then pulls up products you might like based on your Pinterest styles. I have to say, it hits close to the mark almost every time.

I started with my own home decor Pinterest board—a collection of space-saving storage solutions, sleek grey couches, patterned rugs, and lots of plants and greenery. It’s not an extensive board and certainly didn’t have every product West Elm could offer, but the Style Finder still found products I liked. The sleek, minimalist chairs and coffee tables complemented my dream couch. The decorative bookshelves West Elm's tool suggestion would offer plenty of space for my plants. Score.

But maybe I'm just the perfect target demo for West Elm. I tried the tool on my best friend’s rustic farmhouse style and discovered her taste wasn’t represented quite as well in the West Elm collection, but the Style Finder still found gorgeous reclaimed wood buffets and rustic-chic dining room tables with long benches. A coastal charm-style board gave me nautical striped outdoor cushions and wicker color block patio chairs. No matter what kind of board I threw into the Finder, West Elm found at least a couple of pieces that matched well.

Bottom line, I was impressed. I wish more retailers would implement this sort of virtual styling tool. The Finder gave me a better idea of what I was actually looking for in furniture and decor pieces. It’s a worthwhile tool, especially if you don’t know where to start as you decorate. That said, I’d still go into a West Elm store before I made any big purchases, because you just can’t sit on a couch over the Internet.

Now, if only I had the salary to pay for it...

West Elm, 3879 Gallagher Dr., Edina, 953-835-8332, westelm.com