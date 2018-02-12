Valentine's Day Deals + Dates

× Expand The Valentine's collection by Minneapolis-based Hi Little One is available online at hilittleone.com

From free flower delivery to hotel specials, jewelry discounts, and date ideas that go beyond candlelit dinner, we’ve got everything you need to succeed at Valentine’s Day.

Flowers

Flowers by Miss Bertha offers Valentine’s Day bouquets priced between $44.95 and $59.95 and delivery is free for local online orders. 2100 Nicollet Ave Mpls., 612-871-1542, flowersbymissbertha.com

Que Será is hosting a flower bar event where you can create a one-of-a-kind bouquet for your valentine (or yourself!). Through Wednesday, February 14, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., 244 Water Street, Excelsior, 952-924-6390, quesera-style.com

Martha’s Gardens has extended hours this week for all of your Valentine’s needs, and offers special treats for shoppers. Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. 1593 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-696-2993, marthasfloralstudio.com

Shopping Events + Discounts

Larissa Loden Galentine's Event: Grab your best gal pals for a special one-day studio sale and glimpse at the new collection by the prolific Minneapolis jewelry designer. Commemorate the night with photos in the Traveling Photo Booth. Tuesday, February 13, 4–8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Ste 265, Mpls., 612-886-9134, larissaloden.com

Stephanie’s: It's easier to justify Valentine's Day splurges with 20 percent off all jewelry and a BOGO 50 percent off gifts. Through Tuesday. 735 Cleveland Ave S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802, stephaniesshop.com

Valise Boutique and Apothecary: Enjoy 25 percent off one regular-priced item. Through Saturday, February 17. 244 S. Albert St., St. Paul. 612-749-5029, valiseboutique.com

Key North Boutique: Get 10 percent off all jewelry, now through Wednesday, February 14. 515 First Ave. N.E., Mpls., 612-455-6666, keynorthboutique.com

Spa Deals

Massage Envy: Buy a $125 gift card and get a free 60-minute facial or Total Body Stretch session. Now through Wednesday. massageenvy.com

Phresh Spa: Get a 45-minute massage and express facial for $99. Available through February 28. phreshspasalon.com

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa: Save $20 on select spa packages and get $10 off Himalayan salt stone and hot stone massage gift cards. Available Thursday, February 15. handandstonespas.com

Food + Restaurant Specials

The Lynhall: Pop into the Lynhall for a romantic evenings of wine pairings, canapés, chocolate bonbons and a crash course in composing love letters. Monday, 7–9 p.m.. 2640 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-2640, thelynhall.com

Hell’s Kitchen: Featuring live music on Valentine’s Day, 6–9 p.m. 80 S. 9th St., Mpls., 612-332-4700, hellskitcheninc.com

Pizza Luce: 100 percent of the proceeds from any dessert purchased on Valentine's Day will go to the Animal Humane Society Twin Cities or Animal Allies in Duluth. All Pizza Luce locations. pizzaluce.com

Kowalski’s Market: Nothing says Valentine’s quite like chocolate-covered strawberries. Purchase a Kowalski’s meal kit and receive four free chocolate covered strawberries. Tuesday–Wednesday. All locations. 651-796-6098, kowalskis.com

Borough: Make a reservation for Borough's one-night-only five-course dinner and wine pairing on Valentine's Day, Wednesday, 5–11 p.m. 730 N. Washington Ave., Mpls. 612-354-3135, boroughmpls.com

Psyco Suzi’s Valentiki: Belly up to the tiki bar for the Valentine Shmalentine—a "singles awareness" shareable tiki drink. Or, try the Tiki for Two—for those with a boo. Wednesday, 11 a.m.–10 p.m. 1900 Marshall St. NE, Mpls. 612-788-9069, psychosuzis.com

Hotel Packages

Hotel Ivy: Classic and foolproof, the Wine & Dine package includes an eight-course menu for two from Monello Cucina and a Valentine's Day stay, plus other romantic gestures. Prices start at $594. 201 South Eleventh Street, Mpls., thehotelivy.com

Radisson Blu Minneapolis: If $125,000 is in the budget, consider the Diamond package—which includes private shopping at JB Hudson, where you can pick a diamond of your choice from their collection. Plus, get a three-course dinner with a bottle of Dom Perignon, followed by breakfast in bed the next morning. Available through Feb. 18. Radisson Blu, 35 S. 7th St., Mpls., 612-339-4900, radissonblu.com

Heartwarming Events + Alternative Date Ideas

Valentine’s Day Puppy Cuddle: Donate $5 to Midwest Animal Rescue and get 3 minutes to cuddle with puppies! Wednesday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.. Meet Minneapolis, 505 Nicollet Ave. S., Mpls., minneapolis.org

Valentine’s Poetry Tournament: SlamMN! Is hosting an erotica-themed poetry slam at Kieran’s Irish Pub. Three nights of shows, all with different poets. General admission tickets are $10, and VIP tables begin at $15 per person. Wednesday–Friday, 8 p.m. 85 N. 6th St, Mpls. 612-339-4499, kierans.com

Creative Court at Capella Tower: Show the love with a handmade card. The supplies will be waiting for you during Creative Court at Capella Tower. Wednesday, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. 225 S. 6th St., Mpls., eventbrite.com

MN Love Workshop at Creative Gathering Boutique: Bring a date and create a personalized Minnesota wood sign together. $45 each. Wednesday, 6–9 p.m. 2232 Carter Ave., St. Paul. 612-888-5848, eventbrite.com

Puppies & Prosecco: Nelson and Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue are teaming up to bring you a night of puppy cuddles, appetizers, and prosecco. Wednesday, 3–5 p.m. 1201 S. Marquette Ave, #200, Mpls. 612-822-1211, eventbrite.com

James J. Hill House Victorian Poetry Slam: Sit back in the drawing room of the James J. Hill House for performances of 19th century poetry. Wednesday, 7–8 p.m. 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul. 651-297-2555, mnhs.org/hillhouse

Valentine’s Day Snowshoeing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park: Strap on some snowshoes and explore the park by sunset or moonlight, before warming up by the fire with homemade hot chocolate. Ages 15 and up; $15 per person, Wednesday, 6–7:30 p.m. and 8–9:30 p.m. 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Golden Valley. 612-230-6528, click to make reservations

Afton Alps’ Love on the Lift: Love is literally in the air at Afton Alps’ speed dating event. Couples will be paired up on a chairlift where they get acquainted on the ride up the mountain. After skiing (or snowboarding) down, they can either request a new chairlift match or continue conversations in the lodge. Saturday, February 17, 2–6 p.m. 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5245, aftonalps.com

Restore and Renew You at Hewing Hotel: YogaFit and the Hewing invite you to show yourself a little love this weekend with an hour of yoga classes for all levels, all while benefiting Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless. Donate what you can. Sunday, February 18, 5–6 p.m. 300 N. Washington Ave., Mpls., 651-468-0400, register here