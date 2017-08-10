T-Wolves Get New Threads

× A post shared by Minnesota Timberwolves (@timberwolves) on Aug 10, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

In 2010, the last time the Timberwolves changed their jerseys, Apple’s first iPad had just been released, Michael Scott was still Dunder Mifflin’s manager, and our beloved T-Wolves were coming off a 15-win season.

Well, things have changed. And so have the T-Wolves.

The Wolves announced their new Nike uniforms for the upcoming 2017-18 season today via Twitter—as part of their “New Era. New Look.” campaign. The new look features two (of four) new jerseys: the “Association” (white with “Wolves” across the front) and the “Icon” (navy with “Minnesota” across the front). Since the NBA recently eliminated its “Home” and “Road” uniform standards, each NBA team is now allowed to choose which of its uniforms to sport for all of its home games.

These new threads come in the shadow of an (intentional) onslaught of newness associated with the up-and-coming T-Wolves: Target Center renovations began in Spring 2016, a new logo was unveiled this past April, and big off-season names like Jimmy Butler and Jeff Teague have since made their way to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. New digs. New logo. New team. And now, new threads.

× The new threads have dropped. Bring on the New Era. #NewEraNewThreads pic.twitter.com/t0PjCcp8II — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) August 10, 2017 T-Wolves New Jerseys

Although the Wolves have undergone several jersey changes in the past, none have been quite this drastic. The color schemes and fonts have been relatively consistent since the team’s inception in ’89 (green, white, blue, and black with a sharp, pointed font), but this year’s change shows the organization is ready to ditch its past.

While two of the jerseys still have yet to be revealed, there’s no sign of that Christmas tree trim, the pointy font, or any visual connection with their 13-year playoff drought in this first reveal. And rightly so—who wants to be reminded?

The cleaner look and simpler font aren’t the only new features, either. Adorned across from the Nike swoosh, a Fitbit patch will rest on players’ chests for the next three seasons (at least). This new addition is part of the three-year deal the Wolves inked with the step-tracking company back in June of this year, and comes in the light of the NBA’s new pilot program, which allows teams to sell an advertiser’s logo on their jerseys. If having all of Wolves nation following each of the player's steps wasn’t enough, Fitbit will now join the effort.

The last time around, new jerseys brought the Timberwolves two more wins the following season: 15 wins in 2009-10 to 17 wins in 2010-11. Let’s hope there are more wins in the cards for the T-Pups this time around.

The new threads will be available for purchase soon, according to the Wolves’ website. Sign up to receive a release date notification.