This Hack Will Solve Your Bra Problems

× Expand Photo courtesy of Francoise Shirley Box of Bra Bridges

Minnetonka resident Judith Samson is convinced a man must have designed the bra—the contraptions just don’t fit most women correctly. (Some investigative research shows they were actually invented by a woman, but still.) We know the struggle: Straps fall down, cups gape open, and the dreaded “sideboob” situation isn’t exactly the most flattering way to show off your girls. To combat her own bra issues and insecurities, Samson started sewing a small, horizontal piece of fabric inside her bra cups to pull them closer together. Voila! More cleavage, no sideboob, and breast sagging concealed. “I just thought the fabric made me look better in my shirts,” she says.

It wasn’t until early 2017, seven years after her DIY project took root, that Samson started thinking about mass marketing the solution, which she calls the Bra Bridge. She isn’t a designer—in fact, she’s a longtime criminal defense lawyer. So she relied on friends to test versions of the final product. The end result, which just launched a few weeks ago, features two small clips on either end of a non-stretchy piece of polyester ribbon. They can attach to nearly any bra and won’t show through shirts. “They can be our little secret,” Samson says. “My goal with the product is to just help women feel better about themselves. We're too hard on ourselves."

Fabric with clips might not feel revolutionary, but then, Samson put it in a box that's now on store shelves, and the rest of us didn't. Proof that problem-solving can be uplifting.

Bra Bridge comes in a three-pack of black, white, and beige clips for $19.95. Find them online at brabridge.com or in-store at Roe Wolfe, Eyeology Optical and Gift Boutique, and the General Store of Minnetonka.

Sign up for our Swag newsletter to get inside access to local shopping news, sales, and events.